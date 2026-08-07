Can 43 Million Rural Firms Ease India's Job Crisis? A New Report Suggests So

Only 11.8 per cent of mini and nano rural enterprises have an outstanding loan, while just 4.6 per cent borrow from a commercial bank. Although the Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana has expanded collateral-free lending, 78 per cent of its loans are below Rs 50,000. The report says such small loans may sustain self-employment but may not be enough to buy equipment, increase production or employ workers.