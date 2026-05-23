Centre Releases Draft Rules For New Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme

The Centre on Saturday published draft rules under the Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, 2025 (VB–G RAM G) for public consultation, following the notification of the law's implementation across all states and Union Territories from July 1.



The proposed rules, which are framed under Section 33 and other pertinent parts of the Act, have been made public to enable broader stakeholder comment before finalisation.



Transitional provisions, the National Level Steering Committee, the Central Gramin Rozgar Guarantee Council, administrative costs, grievance redressal, wage and unemployment benefit payments, and expenses exceeding normative allocations—including costs for Union Territories without legislatures—are all covered by the proposed regulations.