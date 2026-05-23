Centre Releases Draft Rules For New Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Published at:

Public consultation begins on rules under VB–G RAM G Act, which will replace MGNREGA from July 1

MGNREGA replacement bill Modi on MGNREGA MGNREGA
Representational Image: Workers under National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA) scheme at Baran district, Rajasthan, India on 22nd February 2014. Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari
Summary of this article

  • Centre published draft rules for implementing the VB–G RAM G rural employment scheme.

  • The new law will replace MGNREGA across all states and Union Territories from July 1.

  • Draft rules cover transition measures, wage payments, grievance redressal and governance structure.

The Centre on Saturday published draft rules under the Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, 2025 (VB–G RAM G) for public consultation, following the notification of the law's implementation across all states and Union Territories from July 1.

The proposed rules, which are framed under Section 33 and other pertinent parts of the Act, have been made public to enable broader stakeholder comment before finalisation.

Transitional provisions, the National Level Steering Committee, the Central Gramin Rozgar Guarantee Council, administrative costs, grievance redressal, wage and unemployment benefit payments, and expenses exceeding normative allocations—including costs for Union Territories without legislatures—are all covered by the proposed regulations.

The regulations are intended to create the institutional, administrative, budgetary, and governance framework for the Act's nationwide implementation, according to Ministry of Rural Development officials.

They said the consultation process seeks to ensure participatory governance and enable constructive feedback from states, institutions, experts, civil society organisations, and the public.

The basis for switching from MGNREGA to VB-G RAM G, the new rural employment guarantee program that will take its place, is outlined in the draft Transitional Provisions Rules.

During the transition period until States notify the new scheme, these provisions guarantee continued work, settlement of liabilities, transfer of records, the validity of e-KYC-verified job cards, and the continuation of workers' rights.

Related Content
Kheti First Look Unveiled With Jackie Shroff And Sharad Kelkar - X
Grey’s Anatomy Spinoff Set in Rural Texas With New Medical Drama - X
The new framework significantly enhances the statutory employment guarantee, increasing the number of guaranteed wage employment days from 100 to 125 days per financial year - | Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari/OUTLOOk
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge - PTI

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories