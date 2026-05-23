Centre Releases Draft Rules For New Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme

Centre published draft rules for implementing the VB–G RAM G rural employment scheme.
The new law will replace MGNREGA across all states and Union Territories from July 1.
Draft rules cover transition measures, wage payments, grievance redressal and governance structure.
The Centre on Saturday published draft rules under the Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, 2025 (VB–G RAM G) for public consultation, following the notification of the law's implementation across all states and Union Territories from July 1.
The proposed rules, which are framed under Section 33 and other pertinent parts of the Act, have been made public to enable broader stakeholder comment before finalisation.
Transitional provisions, the National Level Steering Committee, the Central Gramin Rozgar Guarantee Council, administrative costs, grievance redressal, wage and unemployment benefit payments, and expenses exceeding normative allocations—including costs for Union Territories without legislatures—are all covered by the proposed regulations.
The regulations are intended to create the institutional, administrative, budgetary, and governance framework for the Act's nationwide implementation, according to Ministry of Rural Development officials.
They said the consultation process seeks to ensure participatory governance and enable constructive feedback from states, institutions, experts, civil society organisations, and the public.
The basis for switching from MGNREGA to VB-G RAM G, the new rural employment guarantee program that will take its place, is outlined in the draft Transitional Provisions Rules.
During the transition period until States notify the new scheme, these provisions guarantee continued work, settlement of liabilities, transfer of records, the validity of e-KYC-verified job cards, and the continuation of workers' rights.