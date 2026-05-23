Dhanush’s Kara OTT Release: Netflix Locks Streaming Date For The Heist Thriller

Dhanush’s Kara and its box office journey

Kara opened in theatres on April 30 but struggled to sustain momentum despite strong pre-release interest. The film reportedly earned around ₹41 crore worldwide, falling short of expectations at the box office. Critical response remained divided. It was noted in a review by Cinema Express that the film maintained a compelling balance for much of its runtime before shifting towards a more conventional heroic arc, which ultimately weakened its impact.