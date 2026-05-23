Dhanush’s Kara OTT Release: Netflix Locks Streaming Date For The Heist Thriller

Kara OTT release has been confirmed after the film’s mixed theatrical performance.
Dhanush’s heist thriller reportedly earned around ₹41 crore worldwide at the box office.
Kara Netflix release arrives on May 28 with a strong ensemble cast.
Kara OTT release has now been officially locked, giving audiences another chance to revisit Dhanush’s latest big-screen outing. Directed by Vignesh Raja and co-written with Alfred Prakash, Kara arrived in cinemas amid considerable anticipation but saw mixed audience and critical reception during its theatrical run.
Set against the political and economic turmoil of the 1991 Gulf War, the heist thriller follows Karasaami, better known as Kara, a thief navigating survival during Tamil Nadu’s fuel crisis.
Kara Netflix release brings Dhanush’s crime drama home
The film centres on Kara’s attempt to leave crime behind before circumstances pull him back into the underworld. Financial pressure and family debt become central to his journey as a determined police officer closes in.
The official synopsis describes the story as one where a thief attempts to reform but is forced back into crime after exploitative banks trap his father in debt.
The film blends crime, survival and social commentary while grounding its narrative in a turbulent historical backdrop.
Dhanush’s Kara and its box office journey
Kara opened in theatres on April 30 but struggled to sustain momentum despite strong pre-release interest. The film reportedly earned around ₹41 crore worldwide, falling short of expectations at the box office. Critical response remained divided. It was noted in a review by Cinema Express that the film maintained a compelling balance for much of its runtime before shifting towards a more conventional heroic arc, which ultimately weakened its impact.
The cast includes Dhanush, Mamitha Baiju, KS Ravikumar, Karunas, Jayaram, Suraj Venjaramoodu and MS Bhaskar, while GV Prakash Kumar composed the soundtrack.
The digital premiere is now scheduled for May 28, with Kara set to stream on Netflix.