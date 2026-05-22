Mohanlal Moved To Tears At Drishyam 3 FDFS, Pens Heartfelt Note For Fans: 'Your Love Means More Than Numbers'

In another post, he wrote, "Waking up to an ocean of love today has left me deeply moved. Every wish, every prayer, and every heartfelt message has filled my heart with immense gratitude. It is moments like these that remind me how blessed I am to have such warmth and kindness around me. Thank you for being such a beautiful part of my journey and for making today so special. Grateful for each and every one of you (sic)."