Mohanlal Moved To Tears At Drishyam 3 FDFS, Pens Heartfelt Note For Fans: 'Your Love Means More Than Numbers'

Mohanlal got emotional watching the audience's reactions to Drishyam 3.
He was seen trying to hold back his tears as he watched FDFS with fans.
The actor expressed gratitude to fans for their prayers and heartfelt messages, and he feels blessed by the warmth and kindness.
Drishyam 3, headlined by Mohanlal, hit the screens on May 21, five years after its predecessor. Mohanlal, who effortlessly shouldered the film, has been praised for his powerful return as Georgekutty. His screen presence and stellar acting elevated the narrative, making it worth watching.
A video from a theatre has surfaced online in which the 66-year-old was seen joining his fans for the film's first-day-first-show (FDFS). In the clip, Mohanlal is seen getting emotional after witnessing the audience’s response to the film and trying to hold back his tears.
He also penned an emotional note expressing gratitude towards his fans for showering Drishyam 3 with so much love.
Mohanlal cries during Drishyam 3 screening
In the video shared on Instagram, emotional Mohanlal can be seen sitting with the cast of Drishyam 3. He wiped away tears as the crowd cheered and applauded the film. He was also seen with folded hands, thanking the audience for the love.
Watch the videos here.
Mohanlal pens note for fans
Expressing his gratitude, the megastar wrote on X, "Drishyam 3 was made with immense love, passion, and gratitude, and seeing that love come back through your response has been deeply moving. Your reviews, your words, and the emotions you have shared mean far more to me than any number ever can. Thank you for watching, for connecting, for feeling every moment, and for embracing Georgekutty and family as your own (sic)."
In another post, he wrote, "Waking up to an ocean of love today has left me deeply moved. Every wish, every prayer, and every heartfelt message has filled my heart with immense gratitude. It is moments like these that remind me how blessed I am to have such warmth and kindness around me. Thank you for being such a beautiful part of my journey and for making today so special. Grateful for each and every one of you (sic)."
Written and directed by Jeethu Joseph, the crime thriller also stars Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Murali Gopy, Siddique, and Asha Sarath.