Inter Kashi 1-2 East Bengal, ISL 2025-26: Red And Gold Brigade Crowned Champions After Comeback Win

East Bengal clinched their maiden Indian Super League title with a 2-1 comeback win over Inter Kashi at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Thursday. Needing a win to stay ahead of Mohun Bagan in the points table, East Bengal went a goal down in the 14th minute after Albert Planas scored from a David Bollo assist. The Red and Gold Brigade regrouped and fought back after the break, with Golden Boot winner Youssef Ezzejjari equalising in the 49th minute after capitalising on a mistake at the back. Mohammed Rashid then flicked in Bipin Singh's cross in the 72nd minute to complete the turnaround, with East Bengal holding off late pressure from Kashi. The victory kept East Bengal at the summit on goal difference above Mohun Bagan, making them the ISL champions.

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East Bengal players celebrate with the trophy after their team's victory in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026 football match against Inter Kashi, in Kolkata. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
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Inter Kashi Vs East Bengal Indian Super League match highlights-
East Bengal players celebrate with the trophy after their team's victory in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026 football match against Inter Kashi, in Kolkata. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
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East Bengal supporters celebrate after their team’s victory in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026 football match against Inter Kashi, in Kolkata. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
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Players of East Bengal and Inter Kashi vie for the ball during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026 football match between East Bengal vs Inter Kashi, in Kolkata. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
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Inter Kashi Vs East Bengal Indian Super League match highlights-Prabhsukhan Singh Gill
East Bengal's goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Singh Gill saves a goal attempt during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026 football match between East Bengal vs Inter Kashi, in Kolkata. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
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Players of East Bengal and Inter Kashi vie for the ball during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026 football match between East Bengal vs Inter Kashi, in Kolkata. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
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Players of East Bengal and Inter Kashi vie for the ball during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026 football match between East Bengal vs Inter Kashi, in Kolkata. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
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Inter Kashi Vs East Bengal Indian Super League match highlights-Arindam Bhattacharya
Inter Kashi's goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharya attempts to save a goal during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026 football match between East Bengal vs Inter Kashi, in Kolkata. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
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Inter Kashi Vs East Bengal Indian Super League match highlights-Arindam Bhattacharya
Inter Kashi's goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharya saves a goal attempt during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026 football match between East Bengal vs Inter Kashi, in Kolkata. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
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East Bengal and Inter Kashi players vie for the ball during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026 football match between East Bengal vs Inter Kashi, in Kolkata. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
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