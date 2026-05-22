Inter Kashi 1-2 East Bengal, ISL 2025-26: Red And Gold Brigade Crowned Champions After Comeback Win
East Bengal clinched their maiden Indian Super League title with a 2-1 comeback win over Inter Kashi at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Thursday. Needing a win to stay ahead of Mohun Bagan in the points table, East Bengal went a goal down in the 14th minute after Albert Planas scored from a David Bollo assist. The Red and Gold Brigade regrouped and fought back after the break, with Golden Boot winner Youssef Ezzejjari equalising in the 49th minute after capitalising on a mistake at the back. Mohammed Rashid then flicked in Bipin Singh's cross in the 72nd minute to complete the turnaround, with East Bengal holding off late pressure from Kashi. The victory kept East Bengal at the summit on goal difference above Mohun Bagan, making them the ISL champions.
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