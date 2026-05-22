New York Vs Cleveland, NBA Playoffs: Knicks Beat Cavaliers 109-93, Lead Eastern Conference Finals 2–0

A complete team performance helped the New York Knicks beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 109-93 in Game 2 of their NBA 2026 Playoffs, Eastern Conference Finals at Madison Square Garden on Thursday (May 21). Trailing 24-27 in the first quarter, the Knicks owned the remaining passages of play (29-22, 32-21, 24-23), including an 18-0 scoring run in the third. The Knicks' starting lineup combined for 96 points, with Joe Hart scoring a playoff career-high 26 points besides contributing with four rebounds and seven assists. Game 1 hero Jalen Brunson had a playoff career-high 14 assists while Josh Hart scored 26 points. For the Cavaliers, Donovan Mitchell finished with 26 points. With a 2-0 lead in the series, the Knicks are now two wins away from making the finals. They won the opener 115-104 in overtime. Game 3 is scheduled for May 23 at Rocket Arena, Cleveland, OH. In the Western Conference Finals, the Oklahoma City Thunder and the San Antonio Spurs are locked 1-1.

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Knicks vs Cavaliers Game 2 NBA Eastern Conference Finals recap-Jalen Brunson
New York Knicks' Jalen Brunson (11) looks to pass during the second half of Game 2 in the Eastern Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series against the Cleveland Cavaliers in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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Knicks vs Cavaliers Game 2 NBA Eastern Conference Finals recap-Josh Hart
New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) reacts after scoring a three-point goal during the second half of Game 2 in the Eastern Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series against the Cleveland Cavaliers, in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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Knicks vs Cavaliers Game 2 NBA Eastern Conference Finals recap-Josh Hart
New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) is blocked by Cleveland Cavaliers guard Sam Merrill (5) during the second half of Game 2 in the Eastern Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series, in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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Knicks vs Cavaliers Game 2 NBA Eastern Conference Finals recap-Og Anunoby
New York Knicks forward Og Anunoby (8) blocks Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden (1) during the second half of Game 2 in the Eastern Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series, in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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Knicks vs Cavaliers Game 2 NBA Eastern Conference Finals recap-Donovan Mitchell
Cleveland Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell reacts during the second half of Game 2 in the Eastern Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series against the New York Knicks, in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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Knicks vs Cavaliers Game 2 NBA Eastern Conference Finals recap—James Harden
Cleveland Cavaliers' James Harden, left, and Sam Merrill defend New York Knicks' Josh Hart, center, during the second half of Game 2 in the Eastern Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series, in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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Knicks vs Cavaliers Game 2 NBA Eastern Conference Finals recap—Josh Hart
New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) argues with a referee during the second half of Game 2 in the Eastern Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series against the Cleveland Cavaliers, in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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Knicks vs Cavaliers Game 2 NBA Eastern Conference Finals recap—Jalen Brunson
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) fights for control of the ball with Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the second half of Game 2 in the Eastern Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series, in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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Knicks vs Cavaliers Game 2 NBA Eastern Conference Finals recap—Og Anunoby
New York Knicks' Og Anunoby reacts after making a three-point shot during the second half of Game 2 in the Eastern Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series against the Cleveland Cavaliers, in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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Knicks vs Cavaliers Game 2 NBA Eastern Conference Finals recap—Karl-Anthony Towns
New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) drives past Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) and guard Max Strus (2) during the second half of Game 2 in the Eastern Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series, in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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Knicks vs Cavaliers Game 2 NBA Eastern Conference Finals recap—Method Man performs
Method Man performs during the half time show of Game 2 in the Eastern Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers, in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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Knicks vs Cavaliers Game 2 NBA Eastern Conference Finals recap—Karl-Anthony Towns
New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) fights for control of the ball with Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) during the first half of Game 2 in the Eastern Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series, in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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Knicks vs Cavaliers Game 2 NBA Eastern Conference Finals recap-Martha Stewart
Martha Stewart arrives for Game 2 in the Eastern Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers, in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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