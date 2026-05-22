New York Vs Cleveland, NBA Playoffs: Knicks Beat Cavaliers 109-93, Lead Eastern Conference Finals 2–0
A complete team performance helped the New York Knicks beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 109-93 in Game 2 of their NBA 2026 Playoffs, Eastern Conference Finals at Madison Square Garden on Thursday (May 21). Trailing 24-27 in the first quarter, the Knicks owned the remaining passages of play (29-22, 32-21, 24-23), including an 18-0 scoring run in the third. The Knicks' starting lineup combined for 96 points, with Joe Hart scoring a playoff career-high 26 points besides contributing with four rebounds and seven assists. Game 1 hero Jalen Brunson had a playoff career-high 14 assists while Josh Hart scored 26 points. For the Cavaliers, Donovan Mitchell finished with 26 points. With a 2-0 lead in the series, the Knicks are now two wins away from making the finals. They won the opener 115-104 in overtime. Game 3 is scheduled for May 23 at Rocket Arena, Cleveland, OH. In the Western Conference Finals, the Oklahoma City Thunder and the San Antonio Spurs are locked 1-1.
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