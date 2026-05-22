New York Vs Cleveland, NBA Playoffs: Knicks Beat Cavaliers 109-93, Lead Eastern Conference Finals 2–0

New York Knicks' Jalen Brunson (11) looks to pass during the second half of Game 2 in the Eastern Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series against the Cleveland Cavaliers in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II

1/12 New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) reacts after scoring a three-point goal during the second half of Game 2 in the Eastern Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series against the Cleveland Cavaliers, in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura





2/12 New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) is blocked by Cleveland Cavaliers guard Sam Merrill (5) during the second half of Game 2 in the Eastern Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series, in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura





3/12 New York Knicks forward Og Anunoby (8) blocks Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden (1) during the second half of Game 2 in the Eastern Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series, in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura





4/12 Cleveland Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell reacts during the second half of Game 2 in the Eastern Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series against the New York Knicks, in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II





5/12 Cleveland Cavaliers' James Harden, left, and Sam Merrill defend New York Knicks' Josh Hart, center, during the second half of Game 2 in the Eastern Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series, in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II





6/12 New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) argues with a referee during the second half of Game 2 in the Eastern Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series against the Cleveland Cavaliers, in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura





7/12 New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) fights for control of the ball with Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the second half of Game 2 in the Eastern Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series, in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura





8/12 New York Knicks' Og Anunoby reacts after making a three-point shot during the second half of Game 2 in the Eastern Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series against the Cleveland Cavaliers, in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II





9/12 New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) drives past Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) and guard Max Strus (2) during the second half of Game 2 in the Eastern Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series, in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura





10/12 Method Man performs during the half time show of Game 2 in the Eastern Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers, in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura





11/12 New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) fights for control of the ball with Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) during the first half of Game 2 in the Eastern Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series, in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura





12/12 Martha Stewart arrives for Game 2 in the Eastern Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers, in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II





