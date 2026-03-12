IPL 2026 Updated Points Table: Gujarat Titans Eliminate Chennai Super Kings; Playoff Race Intensifies

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Gujarat Titans thrashed Chennai Super Kings by 89 runs, boosting their IPL 2026 playoff position while officially eliminating CSK from contention

IPL 2026 Updated Points Table: Gujarat Titans Boost Top-Two Chances
Gujarat Titans' Mohammed Siraj celebrate with teammates the wicket of Chennai Super Kings' Sanju Samson during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad, India, Thursday, May 21, 2026 (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
Summary of this article

  • Gujarat Titans defeated Chennai Super Kings by 89 runs in Ahmedabad to strengthen their top-two hopes in IPL 2026

  • Mohammed Siraj picked up three early wickets, including Sanju Samson and Ruturaj Gaikwad, during CSK’s collapse

  • Chennai Super Kings were officially eliminated from the IPL 2026 playoff race after the defeat

Gujarat Titans delivered one of their most complete performances of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 as they crushed Chennai Super Kings by 89 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, officially knocking the five-time champions out of the playoff race.

Batting first, GT rode on another brilliant knock from Sai Sudharsan, who smashed a fluent half-century and continued his remarkable season. Shubman Gill also played a captain’s knock at the top, while Jos Buttler’s explosive 57 off just 27 balls powered Gujarat to a massive 229/4 in 20 overs.

In reply, Chennai Super Kings suffered a nightmare start as Mohammed Siraj destroyed the top order in the powerplay. Siraj removed Sanju Samson for a golden duck on the very first ball before also dismissing Ruturaj Gaikwad and Urvil Patel to leave CSK struggling at 31/3 inside three overs. Gaikwad briefly counterattacked with 16 off seven balls, including two sixes, but Siraj’s fiery spell completely shifted momentum in GT’s favor.

CSK never recovered from the early collapse despite a few middle-order contributions. Rashid Khan tightened the screws in the middle overs while Gujarat’s bowlers continued to pick wickets regularly.

Chennai were eventually bowled out well short of the target as their inconsistent IPL 2026 campaign officially came to an end. The defeat also confirmed that MS Dhoni would miss the entire IPL 2026 league stage without featuring in a single match this season.

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CSK will be up against in match 63 of IPL 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Monday, May 18. - | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
Gujarat Titans will take on Chennai Super Kings in match 66 of IPL 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Thursday, May 21. - | Photo: AP
Mitchell Marsh in action against Chennai Super Kings during IPL 2026 clash. - IPL/X
Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, left, is congratulated by Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya after Chennai Super Kings won the Indian Premier League cricket match between against Mumbai Indians in Chennai, India, Saturday, May 2, 2026. - | Photo: AP

For Gujarat Titans, the result massively boosted their chances of securing a top-two finish. Sai Sudharsan’s consistency has become one of the biggest positives for GT this season, while Gill, Buttler, Rashid Khan, and Siraj have all contributed at crucial moments during the campaign. The Titans now head into the playoffs as one of the strongest contenders for the IPL 2026 title.

Also Check: GT Vs CSK Highlights

IPL 2026 Points Table After GT Vs CSK

RankTeamMatchesWinLossNRNRRPoints
1Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Q)139401.06518
2Gujarat Titans (Q)149500.69518
3Sunrisers Hyderabad (Q)138500.3516
4Rajasthan Royals137600.08314
5Punjab Kings136610.22713
6Kolkata Knight Riders136610.01113
7Chennai Super Kings (E)14680-0.34512
8Delhi Capitals13670-0.87112
9Mumbai Indians (E)13490-0.518
10Lucknow Super Giants (E)13490-0.7028

After defeating Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans climbed to second place in the IPL 2026 standings with a major boost to their net run rate. Royal Challengers Bengaluru continue to stay near the top alongside Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Chennai Super Kings are now officially eliminated from playoff contention, while Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Delhi Capitals remain alive in the race for the final qualification spot.

Teams Alive In IPL 2026 Playoff Race

Punjab Kings currently hold a slight advantage in the playoff battle because of their superior net run rate and improved form under Shreyas Iyer. Rajasthan Royals are also very much alive and need only one win to qualify or if they lose, favorable results will be needed in other teams' clashes.

Kolkata Knight Riders boosted their chances after recent crucial wins and remain dangerous because of their strong net run rate. Delhi Capitals, despite struggling for consistency throughout the season, are also still in contention and cannot afford another slip-up. With only a handful of league matches remaining, the race for the final playoff place is expected to go down to the final day of IPL 2026.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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