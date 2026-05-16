IPL 2026 Points Table: LSG Acts Party Spoiler For CSK's Playoff Race In Match 59

Summary of this article
CSK has slipped to sixth place with 12 points after a shocking loss to LSG
They will need to win both remaining matches against SRH and GT to stay alive
A single win would leave CSK at 14 points, forcing them to rely on favorable results from RR, PBKS, and DC to stay in the race
The 2026 IPL playoffs race has taken a dramatic turn following Lucknow Super Giants' commanding victory over Chennai Super Kings at the Ekana Stadium. In a high-stakes encounter, LSG—despite already being eliminated from the tournament—played the ultimate spoiler.
After a resilient 71 from Kartik Sharma and a late cameo from Shivam Dube pushed CSK to a competitive 187/5, the hosts chased the target down with 20 balls to spare. Mitchell Marsh was the architect of the destruction, smashing a blistering 90 off just 38 deliveries.
This result has sent shockwaves through the points table. CSK’s fourth consecutive win was not to be; instead, they have slipped from fifth to sixth position with 12 points and a precarious net run rate (NRR) of +0.027.
They have been overtaken by Rajasthan Royals, who also sit on 12 points but boast a superior NRR and a game in hand. While the win was a moral victory for LSG, they remain rooted to the bottom of the table, though they have successfully dragged the defending champions into a survival scrap.
The road to the top four is now significantly steeper for the Yellow Army. With only two games remaining against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans, the five-time champions essentially face a knockout situation. To guarantee a spot without relying heavily on complex math, CSK must win both matches to reach 16 points.
If they manage only one win, finishing on 14 points, they will need a series of favorable results from other fixtures—specifically hoping that Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, and Delhi Capitals drop their remaining games. A loss in both would result in a third consecutive season without playoff cricket for the franchise.
IPL 2026 Updated Points Table
|Pos
|Team
|Pld
|W
|L
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|1
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|12
|8
|4
|0
|16
|1.053
|2
|Gujarat Titans
|12
|8
|4
|0
|16
|0.551
|3
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|12
|7
|5
|0
|14
|0.331
|4
|Punjab Kings
|12
|6
|5
|1
|13
|0.355
|5
|Rajasthan Royals
|11
|6
|5
|0
|12
|0.082
|6
|Chennai Super Kings
|12
|6
|6
|0
|12
|0.027
|7
|Delhi Capitals
|12
|5
|7
|0
|10
|-0.993
|8
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|11
|4
|6
|1
|9
|-0.198
|9
|Mumbai Indians
|12
|4
|8
|0
|8
|-0.504
|10
|Lucknow Super Giants
|12
|4
|8
|0
|8
|-0.701
Beyond the CSK-LSG drama, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) sit comfortably at the top with 16 points and the league's best NRR (+1.053). One more win in their final two games would officially secure their place, and even a loss might not hurt them given their massive NRR cushion.
Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) are neck-and-neck for the third and fourth spots. SRH, currently on 14 points, can seal their fate by winning their remaining fixtures, while PBKS at 13 points must snap a recent losing streak to avoid being leapfrogged by the surging Rajasthan Royals.
Further down, Delhi Capitals (DC) face a near-impossible mountain to climb. With only 10 points and a heavily negative NRR (-0.993), they not only need to win their final two games by massive margins but also require almost every other mid-table result to go their way.
At this stage, the battle for the final two slots has effectively become a four-way shootout between SRH, PBKS, RR, and CSK.
The intensity continues tonight as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) host the high-flying Gujarat Titans (GT) at Eden Gardens. For KKR, sitting in eighth with 9 points, this is a literal must-win to stay mathematically alive; a defeat tonight would likely end their campaign.
For Gujarat, the stakes are about dominance. Currently second with 16 points, a win tonight would not only officially secure their playoff berth but also put them in a prime position to challenge RCB for a top-two finish. As the league stage enters its final week, every boundary and wicket at the Eden Gardens will echo through the qualification race.