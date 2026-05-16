IPL 2026: Rishabh Pant Fined Under Code Of Conduct After LSG Vs CSK Clash

Rishabh Pant fined INR 12 lakh for slow over-rate as Lucknow Super Giants beat Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets in IPL 2026 Match 59

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IPL 2026: Rishabh Pant Fined Under Code Of Conduct After LSG Vs CSK Clash
Rishabh Pant in action against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026 clash at Hyderabad. Photo: IPL/X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Rishabh Pant was fined INR 12 lakh for LSG’s slow over-rate against CSK in IPL 2026 Match 59

  • Lucknow Super Giants chased 188 in just 16.4 overs to defeat Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets

  • Mitchell Marsh starred for LSG with a blistering 90 off 38 balls, including seven sixes

Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant was fined INR 12 lakh after his side maintained a slow over-rate during Match 59 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 against Chennai Super Kings at the Ekana Stadium on Friday.

The penalty was imposed under Article 2.22 of the IPL Code of Conduct, which deals with minimum over-rate offences. Since it was LSG’s first offence of the season, Pant received the minimum fine despite his team registering an emphatic seven-wicket victory over CSK.

LSG Dominate CSK In High-Scoring Clash

While Pant faced disciplinary action after the game, Lucknow Super Giants produced one of their best batting displays of the season to comfortably chase down 188 in just 16.4 overs. Chennai Super Kings posted 187/5 in their 20 overs, but the target proved insufficient against an explosive LSG batting lineup led by Mitchell Marsh.

Marsh played a sensational knock of 90 runs off just 38 balls, smashing nine fours and seven sixes at a strike rate above 236. He shared a massive 135-run opening partnership with Josh Inglis, who contributed a steady 36 off 32 deliveries. Nicholas Pooran then finished the chase in style with a brutal late cameo, including four consecutive sixes off Anshul Kamboj in the 17th over.

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The victory helped Lucknow chase down their fifth-highest successful total in IPL history. Despite already being eliminated from playoff contention, the win allowed LSG to end their home campaign on a strong note while severely denting Chennai Super Kings’ qualification hopes.

Pant Joins List Of Captains Penalised This Season

Pant became the latest IPL captain to be penalised this season for slow over-rate violations as the league continues to strictly enforce timing regulations. According to IPL rules, captains are held responsible if their teams fail to complete overs within the stipulated time. Since this was LSG’s first offence of the season, the punishment remained limited to a monetary fine without further sanctions.

The fine came on a night where Pant’s tactical calls largely worked in LSG’s favour. After winning the toss and opting to bowl first, Lucknow restricted CSK to under 190 despite a competitive batting effort from the visitors. Pant’s side then responded aggressively with the bat, registering the chase with 20 balls remaining and pushing Chennai further down the IPL 2026 points table.

Q

Why was Rishabh Pant fined during IPL 2026?

A

Rishabh Pant was fined INR 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate during LSG’s match against CSK.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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