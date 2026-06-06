Weekly Horoscope For June 7–13, 2026: Major Breakthroughs, Love Changes And Success For Aries, Libra And Aquarius

As a result, it would be prudent to take some time off from your profession to spend time with your family and make an effort to comprehend the requirements that they have. Communication with your partner is going to be a very challenging task for you to do this week. With Rahu in the second house, if you want to grow your business, you will need to put your ego aside and work through any disagreements you may have with your business partner. This week, a lot of students might be feeling a little uncertain about the career paths they want to pursue. This may force their thoughts and hearts to move in a direction that is the complete opposite of what their family has advised them to do. In such a scenario, the most prudent course of action would be for them to pursue their chosen field in accordance with what their heart tells them to do. As a result, this week, you should put all other concerns to the side and use both your brain and your heart to make the correct decisions for yourself regarding your work.