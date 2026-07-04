Weekly Horoscope For July 5–11, 2026: Financial Gains And New Success Await Virgo, Cancer And Pisces

Weekly Horoscope ( July 5, 2026 - July 11, 2026): This weekly horoscope highlights important astrological influences on health, finances, career, family, and education. While some individuals may experience financial growth, career advancement, and family happiness, others are advised to stay cautious in professional and personal matters. The week also emphasizes self-care, thoughtful decision-making, and maintaining positive relationships to make the most of upcoming opportunities and challenges.
Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20):
Because Saturn will be positioned in the twelfth house of your Moon sign, you will need to make sure that you incorporate green leafy vegetables into your diet this week. Start with salad or cucumbers, whichever you choose. Make it a point to consume at least one apple or another type of fruit every single day. This will assist you in warding off a variety of mild diseases. Jupiter will be positioned in the fourth house of your Moon sign, and as a consequence, it is anticipated that your income will increase this week as a result of previous investments, including ancestral property, land, policies, and other similar assets. For this reason, you can choose to reinvest the money that you have gained in a profitable scheme. During the course of this week, the transit of numerous planets will bring happiness back into your family life setting.
On the other hand, there is a possibility that your family will grow in size. There is a possibility that this increase is the result of a person getting married or having a child. Celebrate these joys with your family in the event that you find yourself in such a circumstance. There is a possibility that every strategy and plan that you have devised in the past to accomplish each task and objective at work will be thwarted by an employee from the workplace. Be sure to keep your eyes open and be aware of the actions that are taking place in the area around you, because this will bring you a great deal of trouble. If an unwelcome visitor shows up at the residence of the pupils, there is a risk that the entire week of classes will be expended in vain. In this kind of circumstance, it is highly recommended that you go to the residence of a friend to study; otherwise, you will be forced to face the repercussions in future examinations.
Lucky Colour: Crimson Red
Lucky Number: 9
Taurus (Apr 21–May 20):
This week, you will be dominated by negative ideas because Jupiter will be in the third house of your Moon sign. As a result, you will be unable to think of anything positive. Your perception of even positive things will become skewed as a result of this. Consequently, you run the risk of missing out on a great deal of opportunities that could be lucrative. Consequently, this tendency should be improved. Practices such as yoga and meditation can also be of use to you. During this week, executives in business should be mindful not to disregard consumers who approach them for financial assistance. Because if you keep taking out loans, you will eventually run out of money, which will prohibit you from taking advantage of a lot of possibilities that are good for you. During the course of this week, you will most likely have numerous opportunities to cultivate a positive relationship with either your father or your older brother.
While you are going through this period, it is essential for you to show them respect and work toward bettering your household situation by giving their words and recommendations the importance they deserve. When we wait for things to happen, we frequently put more faith in chance than in our own efforts to make things happen. On the other hand, you should avoid acting or thinking in this manner during this weeklong period. Consequently, if you want to be successful in your professional life, you shouldn't put your faith in chance; rather, you should leave your comfort zone and explore new opportunities. Students will not be required to allow themselves to be swayed by the criticism of others and to underestimate their own capabilities this week. Since you have a good understanding of the fact that it is preferable to enrol in a professional course and silence everyone with your outstanding performance, rather than harbouring doubts that are not essential. Therefore, you should not let the stupidity of other people bother you and instead concentrate only on your studies and making sensible choices.
Lucky Colour: Olive Green
Lucky Number: 6
Gemini (May 21–Jun 21):
Within the confines of your hectic schedule, you will have the opportunity to carve out some time for yourself and indulge in some self-care activities this week. For the sake of your health, you should make the most of this opportunity and go for a stroll every day. For the duration of this time period, you will be required to wear running shoes rather than slippers. There is a good chance that the challenges you have had in the past when making decisions regarding your finances will be totally resolved this week. Because of this, you will be able to make decisions regarding investments, and there is a possibility that these decisions will also result in financial gain. This week will be especially helpful for an elderly member of the family who has been battling with health concerns for a considerable amount of time.
It's possible that after a significant amount of time, they may finally be freed from a serious health problem. The environment at home will also be improved as a result of this. It will be observed that members of the family are sitting down to eat together and reminisce about happier times in the past. This week, Guru Maharaj will be located in the second house of your Moon sign, which means that your superiors will be impressed with the quality of your work and the efficiency with which you do everything. During a meeting or in front of other people, they might even publicly applaud you by doing so. However, resist the need to become arrogant as a result of the praise you receive; keep moving forward at the same speed you did at the beginning. As a result of the fact that many students will not obtain the grades they have put in on their examinations this week, they may feel disappointed. When you find yourself in such a predicament, you will need to find a way to calm yourself down by realising that life is a never-ending cycle of victories and defeats. Recognise this, and then get back to your laborious work.
Lucky Colour: Lemon Yellow
Lucky Number: 5
Cancer (Jun 22–Jul 22):
During this week, Jupiter will be in the first house, also known as the ascendant house, of your Moon sign. You will make it abundantly clear to yourself that incorporating yoga into your daily routine will alleviate a major number of the health difficulties that you are presently suffering. Throughout the course of this week, you will have a great deal of opportunity to engage in introspection with relation to your health. Since Saturn is currently situated in your ninth house, you will have the opportunity to take advantage of unexpected financial opportunities occurring throughout this week. Because of this, your present financial situation will significantly improve, and as a result, you might even decide to offer financial aid to a member of your family. This is because your current financial situation will be significantly improved. The majority of the time, you overpromise to other people, which leads to conflict that is not aligned with your intentions. You must refrain from doing so during the course of this week.
Should you fail to do so, you face the risk of having your reputation blown away. It is for this reason that you should only make commitments for activities that you are capable of completing. The horoscope for your career predicts that this week will be very significant for you if you are working in a professional field and have a job that does not require you to worry about your job security. This is primarily because throughout this time period, you are likely to be offered a large number of opportunities to advance in your field. Because multiple favourable planets will be in your zodiac sign during this week and will exert their influence on you, you will be able to achieve exam grades that are proportionate to the amount of effort that you put in. This will allow you to achieve the marks that you deserve. As a consequence of this, you should exert a great deal of effort and, if required, seek the support of your professors.
Lucky Colour: White
Lucky Number: 2
Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23):
This week, it is likely that your attitude of constantly making every attempt to fulfil your demands will prove to be damaging to your health. You always seem to make every effort to fulfil your requirements. Your erratic conduct will not only lead to health issues, but it will also make your personal life more challenging. The placement of Saturn in the eighth house of your Moon sign this week will likely result in a financial gain for you. This week, people will take notice of your devotion and hard work, and this will certainly bring you some financial gain. Having said that, there is a possibility that your partner will provide you with financial assistance and assist you in overcoming certain challenges. If you want to be calm and in a good mood this week, you should consider going out to eat or viewing a movie with members of your family.
At the same time, this week will be very favourable for giving gifts to the people you care about. As a result of Jupiter's presence in the twelfth house of your Moon sign, this week will be more beneficial to your professional life than the weeks that came before it. Therefore, if you are a businessman, you can find yourself in a position where you suddenly have the chance to meet new customers and investors and win them over. In the meantime, individuals who are employed will have their coworkers make an effort to better understand them during this time and will provide their full support and assistance. It is expected that pupils will have a very fortunate week. As a result of your diligent efforts, you will be rewarded, and with the assistance of many planets, you will demonstrate success in every examination.
Lucky Colour: Golden
Lucky Number: 1
Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23):
As a result of Rahu's presence in the sixth house of your moon sign, you will realise this week that adopting yoga into your daily routine can help ease a significant number of the health issues that you are currently experiencing. During the course of this week, you will have numerous opportunities to engage in thoughtful contemplation regarding your health. As a result of Jupiter's placement in the eleventh house of your Moon sign, you are going to make major financial gains during the second half of this week. As a consequence of this, you might be considering purchasing a new house or automobile. The members of your family will experience a great deal of joy as a result of your purchase of new products. It's possible that this week, your messy lifestyle will be unsatisfactory, which will cause conflict in the surroundings of your family.
To put this into perspective, it would be in your best interest to make the required adjustments to this habit and to take care of your physical hygiene. It will be beneficial for those born under this sign who are in a partnership business to recoup from losses that they have experienced in the past. This period will prove to be quite beneficial for your career, and you will have the opportunity to get together with a large number of influential people in order to formulate suitable strategies for expanding your company. Those who were born under this sign should endeavour to avoid getting into disagreements with their instructors this week. Otherwise, there is a substantial possibility that your reputation will suffer significant damage. Therefore, while you are having a conversation with them, you should choose your words and phrasing with care.
Lucky Colour: Light Green
Lucky Number: 5
Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23):
Your attitude of always making every effort to fulfil your requirements is likely to be damaging to your health this week. You always seem to be doing everything you can to fulfil your desires. Your erratic conduct will not only lead to health issues, but it will also make your personal life more challenging. This coming week, as a result of Saturn's position in your sixth house, you will experience an increase in the number of innovative ideas you have, which will enable you to discover new options to generate money and make good profits. Having said that, it is strongly recommended that you read each document thoroughly before signing it. A member of your family may be the source of some worry for you this week.
You will find that the only and best choice available to you is to establish limitations in order to control the situation rather than engaging in a dispute with them. Ketu is currently positioned in the eleventh house of your Moon sign, which means that you will be successful in resolving any previous disagreements with your superiors and subordinates at work this week. This will allow you to improve your connections with both groups. Not only will this improve your reputation, but it will also boost the likelihood that you will receive a raise in the near future. An opportunity to receive a scholarship at their school or institution this week may be presented to students who have consistently put in a lot of effort. Your standing will rise as a result of this, and your family will also feel proud of the efforts you have put in.
Lucky Colour: Light Blue
Lucky Number: 6
Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22):
Since the following week is going to be jam-packed with a lot of activity, you might find that you become irritable. As a consequence of this, you will start acting aggressively, and you will come to the realisation that you are completely unable to communicate directly with anyone but yourself. This week, Jupiter will move into the ninth house of your Moon sign, which means that you will witness the realisation of some significant ideas that have been in the works for a considerable amount of time. Following these suggestions will result in major financial benefits for you. This will be of great assistance to you in the process of building wealth, and you will be able to supplement a portion of it to your bank balance in order to better prepare for the future.
The smoking habit of a member of your family will be a source of annoyance for you this week, and there is a possibility that you may engage in a serious quarrel or conflict with that individual. You should attempt to absorb everything in its entirety without losing your composure while you are doing so. If you are currently working, it is of the utmost importance that you exhibit mindfulness while you are at work this week. If this does not take place, you may find yourself in a perilous situation as a consequence of the strategies that your rivals have created. Over the course of this week, the teachers and parents of kids who were born under your zodiac sign will be offering their support to them. In this kind of situation, you must get over all of your reservations and continue to seek aid from your professors. Doing so will help you succeed.
Lucky Colour: Maroon
Lucky Number: 8
Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21):
As a result of Rahu's placement in the third house of your Moon sign this week, it is anticipated that your health will be in good condition. When you are going through this period, you should avoid spending an excessive amount of time with people who cause you unwarranted anxiety. Your mental health will also improve as a result of this. This week is anticipated to be fairly favourable for individuals born under your sign in terms of their financial situation. Jupiter will be positioned in the ninth house of your Moon sign, and the influence of multiple planets will present various opportunities for you to grow your income and add to the riches you have accumulated. This coming week, you will be able to thoroughly triumph over all kinds of ups and downs that have occurred in your family life, thereby establishing a good environment within your home.
Particularly if your father's health has been deteriorating, there is the possibility of some improvement. As a consequence of this, you will have the chance to converse with him and benefit from his understanding and assistance. There is a possibility that you will be spotted integrating your previous investments and developing appropriate plans and strategies for your future during this week. In such a scenario, before beginning any significant endeavour, you must seek the guidance of professionals, your father, or any other figure who resembles a father. During this week, those who are studying for competitive examinations should rely more on their own level of effort than on chance. You have a good understanding that chance does not always work in your favour, but your education will remain with you until the day you die. Therefore, putting all of your faith in chance will not accomplish anything other than wasting your time. If you find yourself in such a circumstance, it is important to put the past behind you and go on, intensifying the hard work you have been doing since then.
Lucky Colour: Pink
Lucky Number: 3
Capricorn (Dec 22–Jan 21):
Addressing the factors that contribute to stress is necessary for achieving mental tranquillity. By doing so, you will be able to keep your health and preserve your energy levels. Since Jupiter will be in the seventh house of your Moon sign this week, you will use this energy significantly more than usual. Your precarious financial condition will undoubtedly present you with prospects for improvement during the course of this week. On the other hand, throughout this period of time, you will also have the opportunity to make expenses that you had previously put off. Your expenses will most certainly go up as a result of this. In a circumstance like this, even the smallest amount of negligence with regard to money could end up being catastrophic.
You are going to have a lovely time with your family and friends from the beginning to the end of this week. Your life will become more joyful and tranquil as a result of this. The younger members of the family will be impressed by you, and you will be effective in developing a better image among the members of the family who are older or more experienced. Your mental stress will be alleviated to a significant degree on an ongoing basis as a result of this. It's not uncommon for things to go against us, and you'll likely find yourself in a situation similar to that this week. In the event that all of your methods and goals appear to be fruitless, you will be unable to keep your motivation up. This is going to be an especially fantastic time for you if you are currently pursuing a degree in social service or politics. Students who are majoring in information technology are also likely to achieve a great deal of success during this time period.
Lucky Colour: Navy Blue
Lucky Number: 8
Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19):
Within the confines of your hectic schedule, you will have the opportunity to carve out some time for yourself and indulge in some self-care activities this week. For the sake of your health, you should make the most of this opportunity and go for a stroll every day. For the duration of this time period, you will be required to wear running shoes rather than slippers. During the course of this week, Saturn will be located in the second house of your Moon sign, and as a result, you will experience favourable financial luck. If, on the other hand, you want to make any investments within this time period, you should first evaluate the circumstances before committing. In the alternative, your money can become stuck. During this week, members of your family will play a very significant role in your life.
Because of this, you may seek their guidance on a variety of significant life decisions. Additionally, some of you might spend money on jewellery or items for the home. This week, those who are currently working for international companies are likely to earn a significant promotion or other perks that will be beneficial to them. At work, your supervisors will recognise and respect the job that you have done, and your coworkers will also be completely supportive. Students who are preparing for any kind of competitive examination are likely to achieve success this week, according to your horoscope. However, in order to comprehend the material, they will need to seek assistance from other people, and they should not make themselves the primary focus of their attention. That is the only way you will reach some level of achievement.
Lucky Colour: Light Blue
Lucky Number: 4
Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20):
If you have been suffering from a major sickness, this week will be beneficial to your health because of the hard work of your physician and the good care that your family members are providing for you. As a result, you will be able to be free from this condition for all of eternity. This week, you might get an unexpected rush of money, which could cause you to feel a little agitated and prompt you to make fast judgements regarding investments and money expenditures. For this reason, you should break this tendency, and when it comes to negotiating significant financial arrangements, you should especially seek the opinion of an older person. Jupiter will be located in the fifth house of your zodiac sign this week, and the horoscope for the week predicts that this week will bring an incredible amount of joy to your family life.
Additionally, you will be successful in resolving any issues that have arisen in the past between members of the family. Your parents will be pleased with you as a result of this. Since your standing at work will be readily apparent this week, even those who are your adversaries at work will become your friends. As a result of the fact that even a single modest act of kindness can result in a significant promotion, which everyone will talk about. Feel the joy and take pleasure in this excellent time while you are in such a position. Building a solid foundation is crucial for a strong home, and acquiring a higher education is just as important for a better future. Both of these things are equal in importance. Your life, on the other hand, will take an entirely different path during the course of this week.
Lucky Colour: Lavender
Lucky Number: 7