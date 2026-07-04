Weekly Horoscope For July 5–11, 2026: Financial Gains And New Success Await Virgo, Cancer And Pisces

It's possible that after a significant amount of time, they may finally be freed from a serious health problem. The environment at home will also be improved as a result of this. It will be observed that members of the family are sitting down to eat together and reminisce about happier times in the past. This week, Guru Maharaj will be located in the second house of your Moon sign, which means that your superiors will be impressed with the quality of your work and the efficiency with which you do everything. During a meeting or in front of other people, they might even publicly applaud you by doing so. However, resist the need to become arrogant as a result of the praise you receive; keep moving forward at the same speed you did at the beginning. As a result of the fact that many students will not obtain the grades they have put in on their examinations this week, they may feel disappointed. When you find yourself in such a predicament, you will need to find a way to calm yourself down by realising that life is a never-ending cycle of victories and defeats. Recognise this, and then get back to your laborious work.