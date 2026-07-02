Bengaluru Creche Abuse: FIR Against Five Caregivers at Capgemini Campus Daycare

Bengaluru police registered an FIR against five female employees of Little Buds Day Care located inside the Capgemini Brookefield campus.
The accused caregivers allegedly locked toddlers in a washing machine and bathrooms, and sprayed water into their mouths using a toilet jet spray.
The physical abuse came to light after disturbing videos of the toddlers were circulated on WhatsApp and reported to the Child Helpline.
Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against five women employees of Little Buds Day Care, located inside Capgemini's Brookefield campus in Bengaluru.
The facility is also referred to as Societe Generale Baby Care. Authorities registered the case against the caregivers under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act and Section 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), according to PTI.
The matter came to light on Monday after videos purportedly showing the abuse and torture were shared via WhatsApp and reported to the Child Helpline, according to PTI.
Disturbing Abuse Allegations Revealed
The purported videos showed caregivers threatening and physically abusing crying toddlers aged between 2 and 3 years old when they cried or caused disturbance, PTI reported.
According to the complaint, the women put children inside a front-loading washing machine, locked them inside bathrooms and threatened them to keep quiet. Caregivers also forced the children onto a western-style toilet and sprayed water into their mouths using a toilet jet spray.
Police Launch Active Investigation
Whitefield Division Deputy Commissioner of Police Saidulu Adavath said that notices are being served to summon the five accused caregivers for interrogation. No arrests have been made as of July 2, 2026.
"The accused women are being questioned, and we are also verifying the authenticity of the videos and trying to establish when the incidents occurred and whether more children were subjected to similar abuse," a senior police officer said to PTI.
Capgemini stated in an official statement that it has temporarily closed the on-campus daycare facility and confirmed its full cooperation with authorities. No official statement or independent disciplinary action has been publicized by the daycare's third-party management.