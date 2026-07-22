Gas Supply Falls Across Bangladesh As Technical Glitches Hit LNG Terminals

Bangladesh faced a sharp drop of around 450 million cubic feet per day (MMcfd) of regasified Liquefied natural gas from Moheshkhali LNG terminals in Cox’s Bazar due to technical glitch, BD News reported.
The company said on Tuesday that until the situation improves, those who avail the services of the Titas Gas distribution network would bear the brunt of low gas pressure.
As per BD News 24, the company did not specify any estimate by when the normal supply would be restored. It maintained opacity on the question of the nature of the technical problem, or which exact terminal was faulty and when the disruption began.
It said that the glitches reduced the supply of Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG).
Titas had earlier said several areas are facing low gas pressure
On Tuesday, Titas stated that the crisis struck LNG terminals at Maheshkhali due to technical glitches.
BD News 24 reported that Titas in its previous statements regretted the ‘temporary inconvenience’ to its customers. Even on Monday, the company did not explain the reason behind supply deficit, talk of the affected areas or inform when or if the shortfall would be corrected.
It had said on Monday that shortage of supply has caused industrial, commercial, CNG and residential consumers to grapple with “severe low gas pressure” under its network.
According to BD News 24, while the areas under Titas distribution demand LNG of 2 billion cubic feet per day, it fails to supply the same.
The company has recently been having a daily shortfall of 500 million cubic feet per day, supplying with only 1.5 billion cubic feet a day.
Bangladesh imports Liquefied Natural Gas, converts it into gaseous form- called RLNG- at LNG terminals and then transmits it to its network.
Dhaka, Gazipur, Naraynganj Bear Brunt Of Supply Deficit
The cash-strapped nation’s capital Dhaka, Gazipur and Narayanganj have been facing supply issues, according to the media report. Officials at Titas blamed the location of Dhaka, saying it is located at the downstream end of the transmission and distribution network.
Mohammadpur, Mirpur and Dhanmondi residents said that since the past few days, gas was mostly unavilable, or its pressure was so low that they could not cook. Many residents said they had no other option other than buying food from outside.
Bangladesh, which imports nearly 95% of its energy needs and relies heavily on Middle Eastern supplies, has already faced challenges including panic buying, temporary rationing at fuel stations, and higher spot market prices for LNG and other fuels.
The country recently secured alternative diesel supplies from sources like China and India to maintain stocks for about a month, while seeking international financing to cushion the energy shock.