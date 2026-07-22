Opposition-Led Protests Intensify, Demand Resignation Of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

On July 21, 2026, opposition parties, student organisations, and activists across India staged widespread protests demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination. Protests included marches, sit-ins, torchlight processions, and symbolic demonstrations following police action during the ‘Sansad Chalo’ march.

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Opposition protest Delhi July 21 2026 photos
Disha Students' Organization (DSO) members stage a protest in support of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, in Patna, Tuesday, July 21, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Cockroach Janta Party protest in Chennai
Members of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) stage a protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), claiming it deprives underprivileged students of equal educational opportunities, at the Communist Party of India (CPI) headquarters, in Chennai, Tuesday, July 21, 2026. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
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Congress workers protest in Bangaluru
Congress workers being detained during a protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and against the clash with students during the 'Sansad chalo' march on Monday, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Tuesday, July 21, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
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Actor Kishore protests in Bangalore
Actor Kishore, centre, along with All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) during a protest demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and students clash during the 'Chalo Sansad' march on Monday, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Tuesday, July 21, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
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NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule arrives at Jantar Mantar protest site
NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule arrives at Jantar Mantar to meet Cockroach Janata Party founder (CJP) Abhijeet Dipke during a protest by CJP demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, a day after police action on students during the ‘Sansad Chalo’ march, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 21, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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CPI (M) MP John Brittas and others protest in Jantar Mantar
CPI (M) MP John Brittas and others raise slogans as they visit Jantar Mantar during a protest by Cockroach Janata Party founder (CJP) demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, a day after police action on students during the ‘Sansad Chalo’ march, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 21, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut with Cockroach Janata Party founder (CJP) Abhijeet Dipke
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut with Cockroach Janata Party founder (CJP) Abhijeet Dipke during a protest by CJP demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, a day after police action on students during the ‘Sansad Chalo’ march, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 21, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu protests in Shimla.
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Congress workers stage a protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, in Shimla, Tuesday, July 21, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Banaras Hindu University students protest
Banaras Hindu University students stage a protest against the police action on the Cockroach Janta Party supporters during their parliament march, in Varanasi, Tuesday, July 21, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Ashok Gehlot, Govind Singh Dotasra protest in Jaipur
Congress leaders Ashok Gehlot, Govind Singh Dotasra and other party workers stage a protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, in Jaipur, Tuesday, July 21, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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NEET-UG paper leak 2026
Uttar Pradesh Youth Congress workers take out a torchlight march demanding a probe into the alleged NEET paper leak and the dismissal of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, in Lucknow, Tuesday, July 21, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Nand Kumar
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protest for Dharmendra Pradhan resignation
People stage a protest in support of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, at Shivaji Park in Mumbai, Tuesday, July 21, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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India student demonstration 2026
Aam Adami Party (AAP) supporters hold placards as they stage a protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and against the clash on students during the 'Sansad chalo' march on Monday, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Tuesday, July 21, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
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