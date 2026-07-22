Opposition-Led Protests Intensify, Demand Resignation Of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

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CPI (M) MP John Brittas and others raise slogans as they visit Jantar Mantar during a protest by Cockroach Janata Party founder (CJP) demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, a day after police action on students during the ‘Sansad Chalo’ march, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 21, 2026. | Photo: PTI