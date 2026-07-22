Opposition-Led Protests Intensify, Demand Resignation Of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan
On July 21, 2026, opposition parties, student organisations, and activists across India staged widespread protests demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination. Protests included marches, sit-ins, torchlight processions, and symbolic demonstrations following police action during the ‘Sansad Chalo’ march.
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