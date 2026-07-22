PV Sindhu Vs Unnati Hooda Live Score, BWF China Open 2026: Double Olympic Medallist Faces Young Compatriot

PV Sindhu vs Unnati Hooda Live Score, BWF China Open 2026: Catch the play-by-play updates from the BWF World Tour Super 1000 China Open women's singles Round of 32 clash between India's PV Sindhu and Unnati Hooda on Wednesday, July 22, at the Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium

Welcome to our live coverage of the BWF World Tour Super 1000 China Open women's singles Round of 32 clash between India's PV Sindhu and Unnati Hooda at the Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium on Wednesday, July 22. Fresh off her historic BWF Japan Open 2026 triumph, Sindhu enters the contest in red-hot form after becoming the first Indian to win the women's singles title in Japan with a straight-games victory over World No. 3 Akane Yamaguchi. Standing in her way is 18-year-old Unnati Hooda, one of India's brightest young talents, who will look to challenge the rejuvenated double Olympic medallist in an intriguing all-Indian encounter. Stay tuned for live, point-by-point updates from the China Open.

LIVE UPDATES

22 Jul 2026, 02:51:23 pm IST PV Sindhu Vs Unnati Hooda Live Score, BWF China Open 2026: Sindhu 21-14, 9-21 Hooda Unnati Hooda fights back in emphatic fashion to force a decider! After dropping the opening game 14-21, the 18-year-old responds brilliantly to take the second game 21-9, leveling the match at 1-1. Everything now comes down to the deciding game.

22 Jul 2026, 02:49:49 pm IST PV Sindhu Vs Unnati Hooda Live Score, BWF China Open 2026: Sindhu 21-14 Hooda PV Sindhu takes the opening game 21-14 against Unnati Hooda. The double Olympic medallist produced a composed display, pulling away after a closely contested start to seize control of the all-Indian Round of 32 clash.

22 Jul 2026, 02:42:58 pm IST PV Sindhu Vs Unnati Hooda Live Score, BWF China Open 2026: Sindhu 18-13 Hooda PV Sindhu has opened up a commanding 18-13 lead over Unnati Hooda in the opening game. The double Olympic medallist is in control, using her experience and precision to keep the 18-year-old under pressure.

22 Jul 2026, 02:11:15 pm IST PV Sindhu Vs Unnati Hooda Live Score, BWF China Open 2026: Game On! We are underway! It's an even start to the opening game, with the score locked at 3-3 as PV Sindhu and Unnati Hooda trade early points in this all-Indian contest.