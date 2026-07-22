PV Sindhu Vs Unnati Hooda Live Score, BWF China Open 2026: Double Olympic Medallist Faces Young Compatriot

PV Sindhu Vs Unnati Hooda Live Score, BWF China Open 2026: Sindhu 21-14, 9-21 Hooda
Unnati Hooda fights back in emphatic fashion to force a decider! After dropping the opening game 14-21, the 18-year-old responds brilliantly to take the second game 21-9, leveling the match at 1-1. Everything now comes down to the deciding game.
PV Sindhu Vs Unnati Hooda Live Score, BWF China Open 2026: Sindhu 21-14 Hooda
PV Sindhu takes the opening game 21-14 against Unnati Hooda. The double Olympic medallist produced a composed display, pulling away after a closely contested start to seize control of the all-Indian Round of 32 clash.
PV Sindhu Vs Unnati Hooda Live Score, BWF China Open 2026: Sindhu 18-13 Hooda
PV Sindhu has opened up a commanding 18-13 lead over Unnati Hooda in the opening game. The double Olympic medallist is in control, using her experience and precision to keep the 18-year-old under pressure.
PV Sindhu Vs Unnati Hooda Live Score, BWF China Open 2026: Game On!
We are underway! It's an even start to the opening game, with the score locked at 3-3 as PV Sindhu and Unnati Hooda trade early points in this all-Indian contest.
PV Sindhu Vs Unnati Hooda Live Score, BWF China Open 2026: Greetings!
Hello and welcome back to another live blog! This time, it's an all-Indian women's singles clash as PV Sindhu takes on Unnati Hooda in the BWF China Open 2026. Stay tuned for live, point-by-point updates throughout the match.