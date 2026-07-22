Commonwealth Games 2026 Live Streaming: How To Watch Glasgow CWG In Canada

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Canadian viewers can follow the 2026 Commonwealth Games for free across CBC/Radio-Canada’s television and digital platforms

Canada at Glasgow CWG 2026
CWG 2022 Women's hockey: India vs Canada Photo: File
Summary of this article

  • The 2026 CWG will be available to watch in Canada through CBC/Radio-Canada.

  • Live events will also be streamed on CBC Gem and French coverage will be available through ICI TOU.TV.

  • Canada enjoyed an impressive campaign at Birmingham CWG 2022 finishing third in the medal table with 92 medals in total.

The 2026 Commonwealth Games will be available to watch in Canada through CBC/Radio-Canada, the country’s national public broadcaster.

Fans can stream live events for free on CBC Gem, while French-language digital coverage will be available through ICI TOU.TV.

Live coverage, highlights and selected programming will also be broadcast on the main CBC TV channel.

With multiple sports taking place across the Games, CBC’s digital platforms will provide Canadian viewers with convenient access to live action and coverage from Glasgow.

Canada's Campaign At Birmingham 2022

Canada finished third overall in the medal table at Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2026 winning a total of 92 medals- 26 gold, 32 silver and 34 bronze.

The Canadian team enjoyed their campaign in sports like swimming, wrestling and athletics with stars including Summer McIntosh and Maggie Mac Neil contributing to a strong overall campaign.

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