CWG 2026: Indian Boxing Team Rocked By Luggage Chaos Before Glasgow Opening Ceremony

Nearly half of India's boxing team's luggage was left behind en route to Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow
The missing bags contain training gear and opening ceremony outfits; a similar issue occurred earlier during the Doha-Belfast journey
Boxing begins on Friday, while women's coach Mandakani Chanu is reportedly staying at a different hotel
India's boxing contingent faced an early logistical setback ahead of the Commonwealth Games after a significant portion of the team's luggage failed to arrive in Glasgow following their journey from Belfast on Tuesday.
According to a PTI report, nearly half of the Indian contingent's baggage was left behind after the team travelled from a preparatory training camp in Belfast to Glasgow. Team members said the aircraft operating the short Belfast-Glasgow route was relatively small, resulting in several bags not being loaded onto the flight.
Among those affected were Sakshi Chaudhary (51kg), reigning world champion Jaismine Lamboria (57kg), Parveen Hooda (65kg), Jadumani Singh (55kg), Kapil Pokhariya (90kg), and men's head coach C. Kuttappa. Their luggage, along with that of several others, did not arrive with the team.
The missing baggage contains essential training equipment as well as the ceremonial attire the boxers are expected to wear during the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony on Thursday.
Notably, this is the second such incident involving the Indian boxing contingent during its travel for the Games. A similar baggage issue had occurred earlier this month when the team flew from Doha to Belfast for its training camp.
With the boxing competition scheduled to begin on Friday, the contingent is hoping the delayed luggage reaches Glasgow in time to avoid disrupting its final phase of preparations.
The team's logistical concerns extend beyond the missing baggage. Women's coach Mandakani Chanu has reportedly not been provided accommodation at the same hotel where the boxers are staying, adding to the challenges faced by the contingent ahead of the competition.