Doha Diamond League 2026 Live Updates: Thea LaFond Headlines Women’s Triple Jump; Neeraj Chopra Set For Season Opener

Neeraj Chopra had skipped the Paris Diamond League in 2024 to focus on the Olympic Games in the French capital. X/Neeraj Chopra

Diamond League 2026 Live Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Doha leg of the Diamond League 2026 on Friday, June 19, at the Suhaim bin Hamad Stadium. The seventh meeting of the Wanda Diamond League season will feature a star-studded lineup, with Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra making his 2026 season debut in the men’s javelin alongside world champions Keshorn Walcott and Anderson Peters. The event will also see top names like Thea LaFond, Leyanis Perez Hernandez, Marileidy Paulino, Mutaz Barshim and Soufiane El Bakkali return to action as athletes battle for crucial points ahead of the World Championships. Stay tuned for all the live updates from Doha.

LIVE UPDATES

19 Jun 2026, 07:31:02 pm IST Doha Diamond League 2026 Live Updates: Streaming Info The Doha Diamond League 2026 will be live-streamed in India on the official Diamond League YouTube channel and Facebook page.