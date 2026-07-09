Priyamani Joins Rohit Shetty's Golmaal 5 As Villain

Golmaal 5 has roped in Priyamani to play the baddie.
Rohit Shetty's Golmaal franchise turns 20 this year.
Rohit Shetty and Priyamani have worked together on a song in Chennai Express.
According to reports, Priyamani is all set to join Rohit Shetty's Golmaal 5 as the primary antagonist. Priyamani will be seen playing a pivotal part in the film, and Rohit Shetty has reportedly devised a proper baddie look for the actress. While the Golmaal films are known for their slapstick humour, chaos, confusion and ensemble comedy, the addition of Priyamani as an antagonist might grant the fifth instalment a unique flavour and temperament. This coup of a casting could give a nice twist to the film.
The film went on floors in February 2026, with the makers announcing the news through a video featuring the returning ensemble of Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. The clip also marked Sharman Joshi’s comeback to the franchise after the first instalment, along with a surprise addition in Akshay Kumar, a casting coup that took fans by surprise.
With Priyamani, a National Award winner, taking up a villainous part, it marks an intriguing development in how director Rohit Shetty shapes her arc to heighten the comic chaos the franchise is known for.
Priyamani-Shetty's Past Collaboration
Of course, this is not Priyamani’s first association with Shetty. The actress had earlier featured in an incredibly popular dance number in his film Chennai Express, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, titled ‘1 2 3 4 Get on the Dance Floor’. She has also shared screen space with Devgn in Maidaan.
Beyond the lead cast, the film will also bring back franchise regulars Johny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Mukesh Tiwari and Ashwini Kalsekar, all set to add to the slapstick mayhem the series is loved for. The Golmaal franchise, which began with Golmaal: Fun Unlimited in 2006, marks two decades this year. Priyamani's performance in Paruthiveeran earned her the National Film Award for Best Actress.