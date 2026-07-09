Priyamani Joins Rohit Shetty's Golmaal 5 As Villain

According to reports, Priyamani is all set to join Rohit Shetty's Golmaal 5 as the primary antagonist. Priyamani will be seen playing a pivotal part in the film, and Rohit Shetty has reportedly devised a proper baddie look for the actress. While the Golmaal films are known for their slapstick humour, chaos, confusion and ensemble comedy, the addition of Priyamani as an antagonist might grant the fifth instalment a unique flavour and temperament. This coup of a casting could give a nice twist to the film.