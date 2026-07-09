Rajesh Sharma Health Update: AICWA Seeks Probe Into Fauji Set Medical Emergency

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
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As he remains under medical supervision, AICWA has demanded a high-level investigation into the incident and workplace safety standards.

Rajesh Sharma
Rajesh Sharma Health Update Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Rajesh Sharma health update confirms he remains under close medical supervision in Kolkata.

  • AICWA demands an investigation into alleged safety lapses during Fauji shooting at Ramoji Film City.

  • Association seeks producer accountability and full medical support if negligence is established.

What initially appeared to be a minor insect bite on the sets of Fauji has turned into a serious medical emergency for actor Rajesh Sharma. Now undergoing treatment in Kolkata, the veteran actor's health scare has prompted AICWA to seek a high-level investigation into the incident and demand stricter workplace safety measures for film crews.

AICWA demands probe into Fauji shooting incident

In a statement issued by AICWA President Suresh Shyamlal Gupta, the association urged Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to order an immediate and transparent inquiry into the incident. It was also demanded that the producers bear the actor's complete medical expenses and that strict legal action be initiated if negligence is found.

The association questioned whether adequate emergency medical facilities were available on the set and asked why Sharma was not admitted to a major hospital in Hyderabad after his condition reportedly worsened.

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Rajesh Sharma remains under medical supervision

According to a statement shared by actor Sudipa Chatterjee, Rajesh Sharma was allegedly bitten by what is suspected to have been a bug or poisonous spider after pack-up while interacting with local technicians near a densely vegetated area at Ramoji Film City.

Initially, the injury appeared minor and no immediate treatment was sought. However, nearly six hours later, the actor developed severe pain in his right leg before boarding a flight to Kolkata. During the journey, his condition reportedly deteriorated with high fever and increasing discomfort.

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He was admitted to Manipal Hospital in Dhakuria, where doctors continue to monitor him closely. The infection is said to have spread from his toes to his knee, accompanied by large blisters and breathing difficulties. The incident has reignited conversations about health, hygiene and emergency preparedness on Indian film sets as the investigation continues.

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