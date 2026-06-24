Love & War Set Death: AICWA Demands FIR Against Sanjay Leela Bhansali And Rs 1 Crore Compensation

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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AICWA President Suresh Shyamlal Gupta has written to Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis demanding an FIR against Sanjay Leela Bhansali after a worker died on the Love & War set.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali
AICWA demands FIR against Sanjay Leela Bhansali over fatality on Love & War set Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  • The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has demanded a police investigation and FIR against director Sanjay Leela Bhansali following the death of a worker on the Love & War set.

  • AICWA President Suresh Shyamlal Gupta disputed initial electric shock claims, alleging a structural collapse caused the death.

  • A carpenter named Chandradhari Singh Yadav died on June 17 at Royal Pump Studio near Film City while shooting for Love & War.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s highly anticipated film Love & War is again in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. The tragic death of a worker on the set of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal's film has caused trouble for Bhansali.

Chandradhari Singh Yadav, a carpenter working on the film’s set, reportedly died after suffering an electric shock on June 17.

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has demanded a police investigation into the fatal incident.

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AICWA demands FIR against Sanjay Leela Bhansali

AICWA President Suresh Shyamlal Gupta sent a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis demanding an FIR. The association requested criminal charges against the filmmaker and the production house over the death of the worker on set.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) previously said Yadav died due to electrocution on the set and also demanded Rs 50 lakh in compensation.

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Disputing the initial report, Gupta told NDTV that Yadav died after a portion of the set structure or roof collapsed, an incident he claimed also injured a few other workers.

The AICWA said that "complete and verified details regarding their condition and the exact circumstances of the event have not yet been clearly established."

AICWA demands enhanced compensation

The AICWA has demanded Rs 1 crore in compensation for Yadav's family, along with employment or financial assistance for his wife. The film body also sought long-term financial support for the daughters.

The association called for a "thorough, impartial and high-level investigation" into the casualty.

"Had the required safety measures been strictly implemented and enforced, this tragic incident could possibly have been avoided," the AICWA letter said.

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Highlights safety issues on sets

Gupta alleged that Bhansali's sets have a history of fatalities. He mentioned that there were reports of worker fatalities during Devdas and Padmaavat.

The association has urged the Maharashtra government to suspend shooting at the location until authorities audit safety at the site and certify all mandatory safety norms.

It also demanded mandatory safety audits across all film sets in Maharashtra and requested to enforce strict safety regulations to protect workers' lives.

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