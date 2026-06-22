Worker Dies On Love And War Set; Sanjay Leela Bhansali Productions Offers Rs 40 Lakh

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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A technician died of an electric shock on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War set at Filmcity, Mumbai. Bhansali Productions offered Rs 40 lakh compensation.

Love & War
Technician dies on Love & War set Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  • A carpenter named Chandradhari Yadav tragically died after suffering an electric shock on the Mumbai Filmcity set of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Love and War.

  • Sanjay Leela Bhansali Productions offered Rs 40 lakh in compensation to the deceased's family.

  • Federation of Western India Cine Employees president BN Tiwari demanded Rs 50 lakh compensation to support the education of Yadav's young children.

A tragic incident occurred on the set of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War. A carpenter named Chandradhari Yadav died of electrocution. It happened three days ago at Filmcity in Mumbai.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali Productions offered Rs 40 lakh in compensation to Yadav's family, which includes his wife and two daughters.

FWICE demands stricter safety measures

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) confirmed the news to India Today, demanding stricter safety measures and streamlined work hours on film sets.

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FWICE president BN Tiwari emphasised the necessity of educational aid for Yadav's young children and lamented the sudden loss of the talented technician.

"Firstly, we want the compensation to be Rs 50 lakh given his children are very young, and the family will need aide for their education. Also, we have called for stricter safety measures on set, and also have the work hours streamlined for these workers. He was such a talented technician, and it’s heartbreaking that he lost his life this way," Tiwari told the portal.

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About Love & War

Billed as an emotional saga, Love and War stars Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt. The film is scheduled for a Republic Day release on January 21, 2027, after several delays. It will be released in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The project marks the reunion of Bhansali and Alia after Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022). It also brings back Kapoor and Bhatt following their 2022 action-fantasy, Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva. Bhatt and Kaushal are also reuniting after 2018's Raazi.

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Earlier, in March Bollywood Hungama reported that Bhansali “confirmed that 90% of Love & War is complete and that the remaining 10% will be completed in the next two months.”

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