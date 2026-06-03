SJ Suryah's Killer Set Tragedy: One Technician Dies, Three Injured In Gas Balloon Cylinder Explosion - Report

One technician died, and three were injured after a gas balloon cylinder exploded on the set of SJ Suryah's Killer.
Police are currently investigating the case and the reason behind the blast.
Killer marks SJ Suryah's return to directing after 2015's Isai.
A massive tragedy happened on the sets of SJ Suryah’s upcoming directorial, Killer, after a gas balloon cylinder allegedly exploded during a bomb-blast sequence on the set in Chennai. The blast killed a technician and injured three others. An investigation has been launched.
SJ Suryah’s Killer set tragedy
As per a report in Times Now, the accident took place during an early morning shoot at around 3.30 am on Wednesday (May 3) at the B&C Mill premises in Otteri. The sudden gas balloon cylinder blast caused panic on set, halting production.
The technician, Madhan (26) from Maduravoyal, reportedly died on the spot. Sakthivel (27) from Kundrathur, Surya (23) from Maduravoyal, and Dinakaran (24) from Nerkundram are injured.
All four injured are rushed to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. Madhan was declared dead on arrival, and others are currently undergoing treatment.
Police have registered a case, and the investigation is currently underway. They are examining whether the safety measures were followed during the shoot.
The makers of Killer are yet to issue a statement regarding the accident.
This is not the first time such a distressing event has happened. Earlier this year, SJ Suryah, who plays the lead role in the film, reportedly suffered injuries while filming a rope-based action scene in Chennai’s Palavakkam. He accidentally hit a rod, which left both his legs injured. He sustained deep cuts on both his legs.
About SJ Suryah’s Killer
With Killer, SJ Suryah is returning to directing after his 2015 film Isai. He has also written the screenplay and dialogue. The film reunites him with AR Rahman. Preethi Asrani plays the female lead in the upcoming film.