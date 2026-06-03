SJ Suryah's Killer Set Tragedy: One Technician Dies, Three Injured In Gas Balloon Cylinder Explosion - Report

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Updated on:
Published at:

The tragic gas balloon cylinder blast on SJ Suryah’s Killer set led to the death of a technician and injuries to three others.

Killer set tragedy
SJ Suryah's Killer set tragedy Photo: IMDb
Summary of this article

  • One technician died, and three were injured after a gas balloon cylinder exploded on the set of SJ Suryah's Killer.

  • Police are currently investigating the case and the reason behind the blast.

  • Killer marks SJ Suryah's return to directing after 2015's Isai.

A massive tragedy happened on the sets of SJ Suryah’s upcoming directorial, Killer, after a gas balloon cylinder allegedly exploded during a bomb-blast sequence on the set in Chennai. The blast killed a technician and injured three others. An investigation has been launched.

SJ Suryah’s Killer set tragedy

As per a report in Times Now, the accident took place during an early morning shoot at around 3.30 am on Wednesday (May 3) at the B&C Mill premises in Otteri. The sudden gas balloon cylinder blast caused panic on set, halting production.

The technician, Madhan (26) from Maduravoyal, reportedly died on the spot. Sakthivel (27) from Kundrathur, Surya (23) from Maduravoyal, and Dinakaran (24) from Nerkundram are injured.

Rajinikanth Jailer 2 wrap announced - X
Crew Member Dies Due To Electrocution On Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 Set In Chennai

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

All four injured are rushed to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. Madhan was declared dead on arrival, and others are currently undergoing treatment.

Police have registered a case, and the investigation is currently underway. They are examining whether the safety measures were followed during the shoot.

The makers of Killer are yet to issue a statement regarding the accident.

This is not the first time such a distressing event has happened. Earlier this year, SJ Suryah, who plays the lead role in the film, reportedly suffered injuries while filming a rope-based action scene in Chennai’s Palavakkam. He accidentally hit a rod, which left both his legs injured. He sustained deep cuts on both his legs.

Related Content
The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) received a call about the blast and house collapse at 9.37 am. - | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil; Representative image
Representative Image - Hanwha Aerospace
Myanmar Building Blast - null
Vehicles destroyed in a blast near the Red Fort Metro Station Gate No. 1. on November 10, 2025 in New Delhi - HT
Prabhas Fauzi Shoot Paused After Hyderabad Accident - IMDb
Prabhas’ Fauzi Halted After Tragic Road Accident Leaves Crew Member Dead

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

About SJ Suryah’s Killer

With Killer, SJ Suryah is returning to directing after his 2015 film Isai. He has also written the screenplay and dialogue. The film reunites him with AR Rahman. Preethi Asrani plays the female lead in the upcoming film.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories