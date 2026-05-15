Crew Member Dies Due To Electrocution On Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 Set In Chennai

A tragic incident took place on the set of Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer 2. A 28-year-old crew member who worked in the art department of Nelson Dilipkumar’s film died of electrocution on the film’s sets on Thursday (May 14). The fatal incident reportedly occurred at a private film studio in Panaiyur, Chennai, where the last leg of the film's production was underway. The deceased has been identified as Karthikeyan.