Crew Member Dies Due To Electrocution On Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 Set In Chennai

Summary of this article
A 28-year-old crew member died after suffering an electric shock on the sets of Rajinikanth's Jailer 2.
Kanathur police said an investigation is underway to determine the circumstances that led to the electrical leak.
The deceased has been identified as Karthikeyan.
A tragic incident took place on the set of Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer 2. A 28-year-old crew member who worked in the art department of Nelson Dilipkumar’s film died of electrocution on the film’s sets on Thursday (May 14). The fatal incident reportedly occurred at a private film studio in Panaiyur, Chennai, where the last leg of the film's production was underway. The deceased has been identified as Karthikeyan.
What caused the electrocution on the Jailer 2 set?
As reported by news agency PTI, the crew member was erecting a house-like set when he suffered an electric shock. An FIR is yet to be filed. However, the Kanathur police informed the agency that an investigation had been launched to determine the circumstances that caused the freak incident.
The makers are yet to respond to the incident.
This comes just weeks after the team wrapped filming. Last month, the makers shared pics from the wrap-up party, featuring Rajinikanth and director Nelson, cutting a cake with the cast and crew around.
Jailer 2 release date
Rajinikanth had earlier told the media that Jailer 2 would arrive in cinemas on June 12, 2026, but Sun Pictures is yet to announce the date.
According to reports, it might be postponed. A report in Pinkvilla states that several release windows have been explored, and the team has decided to release it on September 4, 2026.
Jailer 2, a sequel to the 2023 blockbuster, also stars Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, and Mirnaa, reprising their roles.
Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, and Jackie Shroff, among others, have cameo appearances in it. Mithun Chakraborty will play an important role in Jailer 2.