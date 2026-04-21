Rajinikanth Jailer 2 Wrap Announced, Record OTT Deal Adds To Massive Buzz

Rajinikanth Jailer 2 wrap has been officially confirmed, sparking excitement among fans. The sequel is already making headlines for its record-breaking OTT deal and growing anticipation, with the makers expected to reveal key details about its release soon.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
Jailer 2
Rajinikanth Jailer 2 wrap announced Photo: X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 wrap confirmed as filming concludes with cast celebrations.

  • Jailer 2 OTT rights sold for ₹160 crore, highest in Tamil cinema.

  • Release date announcement expected soon as post-production work progresse.

Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 wrap has been officially announced, bringing the much-awaited sequel a step closer to release. The production team confirmed that filming has been completed, sharing a celebratory update that quickly gained traction among fans eager for the next chapter in the franchise.

Jailer 2 shoot completed, makers tease next big update

The announcement was made with a nod to the original film’s popular track, signalling both nostalgia and continuity. It was indicated by the makers that filming had wrapped successfully, marking a major milestone for the project.

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While the shoot is now complete, attention has shifted to post-production and the impending release announcement. The team has yet to confirm a final date, though earlier remarks from Rajinikanth had suggested a mid-year window.

Jailer 2 OTT rights deal sets new Tamil cinema benchmark

Even before its release, Jailer 2 has made headlines for its massive digital deal. According to industry reports, the film’s post-theatrical streaming rights have been acquired for approximately ₹160 crore, making it the highest-ever OTT deal for a Tamil film.

This marks a sharp rise from the first instalment, whose rights were sold for around ₹75 crore. Subsequent projects involving Rajinikanth have also seen steady growth, but Jailer 2 has now pushed the benchmark further, surpassing earlier figures linked to major releases like Leo and Coolie.

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The increasing valuation reflects not just the film’s scale but also Rajinikanth’s enduring box office pull across platforms.

With filming wrapped and post-production underway, the makers are expected to announce the official release date soon, keeping anticipation firmly in place.

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