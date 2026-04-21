Rajinikanth Jailer 2 Wrap Announced, Record OTT Deal Adds To Massive Buzz

Summary of this article
Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 wrap confirmed as filming concludes with cast celebrations.
Jailer 2 OTT rights sold for ₹160 crore, highest in Tamil cinema.
Release date announcement expected soon as post-production work progresse.
Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 wrap has been officially announced, bringing the much-awaited sequel a step closer to release. The production team confirmed that filming has been completed, sharing a celebratory update that quickly gained traction among fans eager for the next chapter in the franchise.
Jailer 2 shoot completed, makers tease next big update
The announcement was made with a nod to the original film’s popular track, signalling both nostalgia and continuity. It was indicated by the makers that filming had wrapped successfully, marking a major milestone for the project.
While the shoot is now complete, attention has shifted to post-production and the impending release announcement. The team has yet to confirm a final date, though earlier remarks from Rajinikanth had suggested a mid-year window.
Jailer 2 OTT rights deal sets new Tamil cinema benchmark
Even before its release, Jailer 2 has made headlines for its massive digital deal. According to industry reports, the film’s post-theatrical streaming rights have been acquired for approximately ₹160 crore, making it the highest-ever OTT deal for a Tamil film.
This marks a sharp rise from the first instalment, whose rights were sold for around ₹75 crore. Subsequent projects involving Rajinikanth have also seen steady growth, but Jailer 2 has now pushed the benchmark further, surpassing earlier figures linked to major releases like Leo and Coolie.
The increasing valuation reflects not just the film’s scale but also Rajinikanth’s enduring box office pull across platforms.
With filming wrapped and post-production underway, the makers are expected to announce the official release date soon, keeping anticipation firmly in place.