Katrina Kaif To Make Comeback With Chandni Bar 2? Here's What We Know

Is Katrina Kaif considering OTT projects?

A report in India Today stated that Katrina has started reading scripts and is planning to do OTT projects. A source informed the portal that the actress is "back to reading scripts after embracing motherhood recently. The actor is reportedly planning to return to a film set by the second half of 2027 and is actively looking for the right script, something that is worth her time. For the same, she seems interested in exploring streaming projects that could provide better opportunities for actors."