Katrina Kaif To Make Comeback With Chandni Bar 2? Here's What We Know

Katrina Kaif is reportedly making a comeback with Chandni Bar 2.
It will also star Tabu in the lead role.
The official confirmation is awaited.
Katrina Kaif's last film was the 2024 mystery thriller Merry Christmas, directed by Sriram Raghavan. The film also starred Vijay Sethupathi. She is now reportedly making her return to films. Recent reports claim that Katrina is in talks with filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar for Chandni Bar 2, a sequel to his 2001 film.
Is Katrina Kaif joining Chandni Bar 2
Katrina is set to make her comeback after maternity break. It will be her first project after the birth of her son. A report in Filmfare states that Chandni Bar 2 will be directed by Ajay Bahl. The same report claimed that Tabu will also star in the lead alongside Katrina. The film is likely to follow a theme similar to the original.
As per an insider, the sequel will be based on "the red light area and crime ecosystem." The plot details are kept under wraps. The makers are yet to make the official announcement.
About Chandni Bar
The original starred Tabu and Atul Kulkarni in lead roles. Ananya Khare, Rajpal Yadav, Minakshi Sahani and Vishal Thakkar played supporting characters.
Set against the backdrop of the Mumbai underbelly, the film revolved around Mumbai's dan bars, crime and prostitution. It was critically and commercially successful.
Is Katrina Kaif considering OTT projects?
A report in India Today stated that Katrina has started reading scripts and is planning to do OTT projects. A source informed the portal that the actress is "back to reading scripts after embracing motherhood recently. The actor is reportedly planning to return to a film set by the second half of 2027 and is actively looking for the right script, something that is worth her time. For the same, she seems interested in exploring streaming projects that could provide better opportunities for actors."
However, her team has debunked the reports, calling them “completely inaccurate and misleading.”
Katrina Kaif welcomed her son, Vihaan Kaushal, with Vicky Kaushal on November 7, 2025. She is currently busy with her motherhood journey.
Earlier, she starred in movies such as Ek Tha Tiger, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Welcome, among others.