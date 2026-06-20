Jim Carrey And Ron Howard Slated To Return For Grinch Sequel

Based on the 1957 children’s book of the same name by Dr. Seuss, the film earned more than USD 300 million worldwide at the box office. The cast also included Jeffrey Tambor, Christine Baranski and T. J. Thyne, among others. The original story had already been adapted once before, in CBS’s 1966 animated special, with Boris Karloff voicing both the narrator and the Grinch. The film took home an Oscar for best makeup. Carrey confessed to Vulture last year that he nearly quit on the first day of production due to the extensive makeup process. This is an aspect Carrey said he would want changed.