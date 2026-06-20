Jim Carrey And Ron Howard Slated To Return For Grinch Sequel

There's a Grinch sequel in the works.
Jim Carrey and Ron Howard are in talks to return.
The sequel is being developed by Universal and Imagine.
Universal and Imagine Entertainment are moving forward a sequel to 2000’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas, a box office phenomenon. In addition to Jim Carrey, who starred as the Grinch, Ron Howard is expected to return as director.
The sequel is expected to feature a script by Alec Berg, Jeff Schaffer and David Mandel. Although in 2022 Carrey said he was retiring from acting, he clarified his position in 2024 during an interview with ComicBook. “You can’t be definite about these things. I said I’d like to retire but I think I was talking more about power resting,” Carrey said. “Because as soon as a good idea comes your way, or a group of people you really enjoy working with, things tend to change.”
The original story followed the Grinch, a bitter green recluse who despises Christmas and the residents of Whoville. In an attempt to ruin the festive season, he disguises himself as Father Christmas and steals the town’s presents and decorations, only to discover that the true spirit of Christmas goes far beyond material things.
Based on the 1957 children’s book of the same name by Dr. Seuss, the film earned more than USD 300 million worldwide at the box office. The cast also included Jeffrey Tambor, Christine Baranski and T. J. Thyne, among others. The original story had already been adapted once before, in CBS’s 1966 animated special, with Boris Karloff voicing both the narrator and the Grinch. The film took home an Oscar for best makeup. Carrey confessed to Vulture last year that he nearly quit on the first day of production due to the extensive makeup process. This is an aspect Carrey said he would want changed.
There was also a later animated version in 2018 from Illumination and Universal, Dr. Seuss’ the Grinch, which featured Benedict Cumberbatch as the voice of the title character.
CEO Susan Brandt will oversee the project for Dr. Seuss Enterprises. Senior Vice President of Production Development and Special Projects Britt Hennemuth and Creative Executive Christina Hoffrogge will supervise the project for Universal.