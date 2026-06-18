Tom Holland Believes Artists Are "Safe" From AI

“Creativity is safe from AI because creativity has to do with the human experience. It’s about emotions, it’s about understanding one another,” Holland said. “AI can sift through data, but it can’t understand people’s emotions. It doesn’t understand the difference between being happy and being sad,” added Holland. “The way artists paint, it’s not about what they’re copying, it’s about expressing themselves, so I feel protected. [AI] doesn’t have a soul.” Holland suggested AI might process large volumes of data but misses the boat when it comes to delineating finer emotional shades. AI can't grasp the emotional textures, hence artists are shielded from the rampant expansion of AI in every sector. As long as AI is limited in mapping emotional contours, artists shouldn't be worried about losing their jobs. Tom Holland expressed his confidence.