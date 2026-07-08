Robert Pattinson Compares His Odyssey Character To Twilight's Jacob In New Interview

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

The actor explained why he believes audiences may find themselves rooting for his character despite his controversial motives.

Robert Pattinson
Robert Pattinson Compares His Character Photo: IMDb
Summary of this article

  • Robert Pattinson compared Antinous in The Odyssey to Jacob from Twilight.

  • Actor said audiences may unexpectedly sympathise with his controversial character's perspective.

  • Christopher Nolan's epic features Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway and Tom Holland alongside Pattinson.

Robert Pattinson has surprised fans by comparing his character in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey to Jacob Black from the Twilight franchise. The actor, who famously played Edward Cullen in the vampire saga, said his latest role places him in a familiar love triangle, though this time from a very different perspective. His comments have already sparked discussion among fans of both franchises.

Robert Pattinson explains his The Odyssey character

Speaking to MTV UK, Robert Pattinson explained that audiences might unexpectedly find themselves supporting Antinous, one of Penelope's suitors. It was said by the actor that the role reminded him of Jacob from Twilight, as his character spends much of the story trying to convince Penelope to move on from Odysseus.

Pattinson jokingly suggested that Antinous simply wants to help Penelope make a decision after believing her husband has been gone for too long, drawing a light-hearted comparison with the love triangle that defined the Twilight films.

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Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey brings together a star-studded cast

Based on the ancient Greek epic, The Odyssey follows Odysseus as he faces mythical creatures and extraordinary challenges during his decade-long journey home after the Trojan War. Matt Damon leads the film as Odysseus, while Anne Hathaway portrays Penelope and Tom Holland appears as their son, Telemachus.

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Pattinson plays Antinous, one of the men seeking Penelope's hand in marriage during Odysseus' absence. The ensemble also includes Zendaya, Lupita Nyong'o, Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal, Elliot Page, Mia Goth and several other acclaimed performers.

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The film marks Christopher Nolan's ambitious adaptation of Homer's classic and is scheduled to arrive in cinemas next year, making Pattinson's playful comparison another reason fans are eagerly anticipating the epic adventure.

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