Robert Pattinson And Zendaya's The Drama To Stream On HBO Max In July

The Drama is all set for its OTT debut.
It will drop on HBO Max in July.
The Drama stars Robert Pattinson and Zendaya.
HBO Max announced that writer-director Kristoffer Borgli‘s A24 black comedy, The Drama, will hit the streaming service on July 31. Zendaya and Robert Pattinson star as the leads. The next day, the movie makes its linear debut on HBO. The Drama is also getting a physical media release on 4K and Blu-ray, stacked with bonus features that include commentaries and collectible postcards. Zendaya will have a film streaming and a film in theaters on the same day with Spider-Man: Brand New Day arriving July 31 on the big screen. The Drama circles a couple on the cusp of marriage whose relationship is disrupted in the wake of a startling confession.
Alana Haim, Mamoudou Athie and Hailey Benton Gates round out the cast. The Drama arrived in theaters April 3. tt has been available on platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home in the video-on-demand format. It crossed $130 million at the global box office in its theatrical run.It was produced on a reported budget of $28 million. There had been online backlash owing to the handling of a crucial early twist in the film, many accusing it of peddling for mere shock value. The darkly comic tone caught many off guard. The film's marketing was widely criticised. But it did pay off as curious audiences turned up in droves for what became one of A24's most successful films. Perhaps the new streaming lease might give the film another chance.
Borgli helmed the film from his own script. The Drama is produced by Lars Knudsen, p.g.a., Ari Aster, and Tyler Campellone, p.g.a. This is Borgli’s fourth time writing and directing a feature film, and his second time working with A24, the studio behind his 2023 project Dream Scenario. Pattinson has a longer relationship with the studio, with roles in The Rover (2014), Good Time (2017), High Life (2018), The Lighthouse (2019).
Zendaya and Pattinson will both be seen in The Odyssey and Dune: Part Three.