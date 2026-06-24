Robert Pattinson And Zendaya's The Drama To Stream On HBO Max In July

Alana Haim, Mamoudou Athie and Hailey Benton Gates round out the cast. The Drama arrived in theaters April 3. tt has been available on platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home in the video-on-demand format. It crossed $130 million at the global box office in its theatrical run.It was produced on a reported budget of $28 million. There had been online backlash owing to the handling of a crucial early twist in the film, many accusing it of peddling for mere shock value. The darkly comic tone caught many off guard. The film's marketing was widely criticised. But it did pay off as curious audiences turned up in droves for what became one of A24's most successful films. Perhaps the new streaming lease might give the film another chance.