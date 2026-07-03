Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Donate $26 Million To Charities Ahead Of Rumoured New York Wedding

Jilly Stephens, CEO of City Harvest, said, "We are incredibly grateful for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s generous $1 million donation to City Harvest. This donation is a love letter to New York, and a bold commitment to our efforts to ensure that no New Yorker goes hungry. Their support comes at a critical time, with visits to New York City soup kitchens and food pantries near record highs and expected to increase further in response to federal funding cuts."