Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Donate $26 Million To Charities Ahead Of Rumoured New York Wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce donated $26 million to 20 charities, including food banks, children's hospitals, and educational programmes.
A representative announced the donations ahead of a rumoured wedding expected to take place this weekend in New York.
City Harvest in New York and the Rhode Island Community Food Bank confirmed receiving individual $1 million donations from the couple.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly set to tie the knot on July 3 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The multi-day festivities reportedly kicked off with a rehearsal dinner on July 2 and will be followed by the main ceremony and reception.
Ahead of their rumoured wedding, Swift and Kelce have donated $26 million to at least 20 charities this week. A representative announced the donations, per Variety.
"This week, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift donated $26 million to charities across the United States. They include the following…" the representative said.
The couple has not officially acknowledged the wedding. The donation announcement does not explicitly mention the upcoming wedding, though it’s clear that the donations are part of this week’s celebration.
Recipients express gratitude to the couple
The 20 beneficiaries include nine food banks, one animal cruelty organisation, seven educational programmes and three children's hospitals.
City Harvest in New York and the Rhode Island Community Food Bank both confirmed receiving individual $1mn donations.
Jilly Stephens, CEO of City Harvest, said, "We are incredibly grateful for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s generous $1 million donation to City Harvest. This donation is a love letter to New York, and a bold commitment to our efforts to ensure that no New Yorker goes hungry. Their support comes at a critical time, with visits to New York City soup kitchens and food pantries near record highs and expected to increase further in response to federal funding cuts."
Melissa Cherney, CEO of the Rhode Island Community Food Bank, said, "We are incredibly grateful to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce for their extraordinarily generous and unexpected gift. As the need across our communities continues to grow, this $1 million donation will go a long way in helping us purchase and distribute the nutritious, culturally appropriate food that Rhode Islanders deserve. I hope their gift inspires others; it has certainly inspired us."
Food Bank For NYC, New York Cares, Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, Harvesters in Kansas City, The Store in Nashville and Helping Harvest in Pennsylvania. Feeding America and the ASPCA are the other notable recipients.
Educational and cultural beneficiaries feature Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, Grammy In The Schools, Education Through Music, Answer The Call, Musical Mentors and After-School All-Stars in New York and Cleveland. The couple also funded MSK Kids, Hassenfeld Children's Hospital and Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.
Taylor and Travis' wedding preparations underway
Venue officials and workers have confirmed reports of a wedding celebration at Madison Square Garden this weekend.
A grand wedding celebration is scheduled to take place in the main arena space today.
The couple has not confirmed or released any official statement on their wedding.