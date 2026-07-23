John Cusack Backs CJP's NEET Protest, Shares Message That Has Everyone Talking

John Cusack backs CJP's NEET protest by sharing Arundhati Roy's essay online.
Hollywood actor previously supported Indian student protests during the 2019 CAA movement.
CJP protest continues with demands for NEET reforms and ministerial accountability after clashes.
John Cusack backs CJP's NEET protest as the Hollywood actor expressed solidarity with students protesting alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG examination system. The Serendipity and High Fidelity star shared an essay by author and activist Arundhati Roy on X, adding his voice to growing national and international support for the movement that has dominated headlines following clashes in Delhi earlier this week
John Cusack reacts to CJP-led student movement
On Thursday, Cusack shared Roy's essay titled Cockroach Democracy: Unarmed and Dangerous, which criticised the alleged use of force against students marching towards Parliament during the CJP's Chalo Sansad campaign.
Alongside the article, it was written by the actor, "Beautiful news from my favourite fellow cockroach (sic)." The brief message quickly attracted attention online, with many users praising the Hollywood star for engaging with developments in India.
This is not the first time Cusack has commented on issues concerning the country. During the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in 2019, support had also been extended by the actor after police action against students of Jamia Millia Islamia University.
What the NEET protest is about
The CJP-led protests intensified after thousands gathered in Delhi for the Chalo Sansad march, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged NEET-UG paper leak irregularities and wider education reforms.
Delhi Police maintained that protesters ignored repeated warnings, violated prohibitory orders and turned violent, leading to police action. Protesters, however, alleged excessive force, claiming they were subjected to indiscriminate lathi-charge and tear gas. Fresh clashes were also reported near Sansad Marg, where police said five personnel, including two ACPs, were injured.
The movement has continued to gain support from public figures. Activist Sonam Wangchuk joined the agitation through a hunger strike, while Rahul Gandhi briefly protested outside the Prime Minister's residence before being detained. Several film personalities, including Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Alia Bhatt, have also publicly voiced support for the students.