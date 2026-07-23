KATSEYE And Ed Sheeran Collaboration For Animal Has Fans Buzzing Before New EP

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

The pre-release single marks another milestone for the global girl group as they gear up for their upcoming EP, WILD, following the success of Gnarly.

KATSEYE And Ed Sheeran
KATSEYE And Ed Sheeran Collaboration Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Ed Sheeran co-wrote KATSEYE's Animal, boosting excitement before the group's comeback.

  • Animal arrives before WILD after KATSEYE's Billboard Hot 100 breakthrough with Gnarly.

  • The pre-release single launches July 24 before the EP follows on August.

The KATSEYE and Ed Sheeran collaboration has become one of the most talked-about K-pop announcements this week after it was confirmed that the British singer-songwriter contributed as a composer to the group's upcoming single, Animal. The track arrives as the latest step in KATSEYE's rapid global rise and adds another major international name to the HYBE and Geffen Records girl group's growing list of collaborators.

Ed Sheeran joins KATSEYE's Animal as composer

The collaboration brings together one of pop music's most successful songwriters and one of its fastest-rising girl groups. Ed Sheeran, whose catalogue includes global hits such as Shape of You, Perfect and Thinking Out Loud, has also previously written for BTS, contributing to Permission to Dance and Make It Right.

His connection with KATSEYE did not begin with Animal. Last year, the singer shared the group's breakthrough single Gnarly on his Instagram Story, describing it as his "new jam". He also met the members during the 2025 NRJ Music Awards, further fuelling speculation about a future collaboration.

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KATSEYE's Animal leads the WILD comeback

Animal has been described as a high-energy track built around a hard-hitting beat, an addictive hook and bold lyrics. A previously released music video teaser has already offered fans a glimpse of the song's choreography and visual concept, generating strong anticipation online.

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The single follows KATSEYE's growing international success after Gnarly earned the group its first appearance on Billboard's Hot 100 chart. Formed through HYBE and Geffen Records' global audition project, the six-member act has steadily expanded its worldwide fanbase since debuting last year.

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The release of Animal will serve as the pre-release single for KATSEYE's third EP, WILD. The song is scheduled to arrive on July 24 at 1 PM, while the full EP will follow on August 14, marking the group's next major comeback.

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