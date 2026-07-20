Amaal Mallik Responds To Tanishk Bagchi's Saiyaara Royalty Dispute: 'Fought The System Alone'

He stressed, "The actor feels that if they are standing in a song so the song will be a hit. That is only 50% true. The rest 50% credit goes to lyric writer, music composer, director and then last comes to singer. Singers are important, but they are not the creators of the song. These four pillars of the sound are all needing rights of the song. Music producers don’t have right to their songs but in the west that category also has rights to the song". After covering production costs and paying his team, Amaal's own share can be modest even on his biggest hits.