Amitabh Bachchan Pens Emotional Note For Lionel Messi After Argentina's World Cup Heartbreak

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
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Reflecting on the highs and lows of sporting greatness, the veteran actor reminded the football legend that every champion eventually faces a difficult ending.

Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan Reacts To Lionel Messi Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Amitabh Bachchan consoled Lionel Messi after Argentina's emotional FIFA World Cup final defeat.

  • Big B reflected on how every champion must eventually accept changing fortunes gracefully.

  • Veteran actor also shared a heartwarming monsoon anecdote before ending his long day.

Amitabh Bachchan has shared a heartfelt message for Lionel Messi after Argentina's defeat in the FIFA World Cup final. The veteran actor, who has closely followed the tournament, reflected on the emotional end of Argentina's title defence and wrote that every champion eventually reaches a moment when someone else takes the crown. His message has resonated with football fans mourning Messi's latest World Cup heartbreak.

Amitabh Bachchan reflects on Lionel Messi's World Cup defeat

After watching Spain edge past Argentina 1-0 in extra time, Amitabh Bachchan took to his personal blog to express his thoughts on the result. The actor empathised with Messi's emotions following the defeat and reflected on the fleeting nature of sporting greatness.

In his blog, it was written, "The game... over... Spain the Champions and Messi lost... tears of emotion... sad... but the day comes for every champion... as you turn the corner, you find there are others better than you... accept the love that came your way... rest in that glory."

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Argentina's Lionel Messi (10) walks between Spain players during the medal ceremony after the World Cup final soccer match between Spain and Argentina in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Sunday, July 19, 2026. - (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Argentina's Lionel Messi warms up during a training session on the eve of the World Cup final soccer match in Morristown, N.J. - | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr
Argentina's Lionel Messi (10) warms up before the World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and Argentina in Atlanta - AP/Jacob Kupferman
From left, Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and head coach Lionel Scaloni listen as Lionel Messi speaks during a news conference ahead of the World Cup final soccer match between Spain and Argentina in New York, Friday, July 17, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Stephanie Scarbrough
Argentina's Lionel Messi (10) reacts after losing to Spain in the World Cup final soccer match between Spain and Argentina in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Sunday, July 19, 2026. - (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)
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The final was decided by Ferran Torres, whose goal in the 106th minute secured Spain's victory and ended Argentina's reign as world champions after a tightly contested match.

Big B shares another memorable moment from his Sunday

Later in the same blog, Bachchan also shared a lighter anecdote from his Sunday meeting with fans outside Jalsa. Posting a photograph of a dog covered in raincoats to protect it from the monsoon, he praised what he described as Indian ingenuity.

His note read, "...and as for this Champion... only in INDIA... covered and protected from the Monsoon... Innovation thy name is BHARAT."

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The actor also revealed that he finally went to bed around 5:30 a.m. after a long day. Bachchan is currently shooting for Kalki 2898 AD sequel and Section 84. He will also return as the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18, which premieres on August 10, 2026.

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