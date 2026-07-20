Ram Kapoor Controversy: Gautami Kapoor Defends Husband After Shreya Kalra's Allegations

Gautami Kapoor defended Ram Kapoor amid Shreya Kalra's boundary-crossing allegations online.
Ram Kapoor controversy intensified after edited reality show clips went viral widely.
Gautami urged viewers to avoid judging contestants through edited television episodes.
After Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa contestant Shreya Kalra accused Ram Kapoor of crossing her personal boundaries during the reality show, the actor's wife, Gautami Kapoor, has come out in his defence. In a video shared on Instagram, Gautami urged viewers not to judge Ram based on edited episodes, saying that the growing online criticism had begun to affect their family. Her response comes as the controversy surrounding the actor's behaviour on the show continues to spark debate on social media.
Gautami Kapoor responds to Ram Kapoor's controversy
The controversy began after Shreya alleged during a conversation with Shilpa Shinde that Ram had made her uncomfortable by repeatedly invading her personal space. Referring to an earlier incident in which Ram kissed her on the cheek after she won a task, Shreya said she would confront him if such behaviour was repeated.
Responding to the criticism, Gautami said she had initially chosen to remain silent but felt compelled to speak after reading harsh comments online. It was stated by Gautami that Ram was "all heart" and that viewers were misunderstanding his personality. She further argued that if his behaviour had genuinely been inappropriate, fellow contestants would have objected much earlier during the show's run.
Reality show editing and family impact
Gautami also pointed out that reality television presents only edited footage, making it impossible for viewers to understand the complete context. She suggested that the recent disagreement may have stemmed from Ram's decision not to support Shreya during the leadership task rather than from earlier interactions.
Appealing for restraint, Gautami said the online abuse was affecting their family and urged people to be more considerate before making personal attacks. She concluded her message by expressing support for her husband and assuring him that the family stood firmly behind him.
The controversy unfolded during Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh. It remains to be seen whether the allegations and Gautami's response will be addressed in an upcoming episode of the reality show.