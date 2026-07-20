Ram Kapoor Controversy: Gautami Kapoor Defends Husband After Shreya Kalra's Allegations

After Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa contestant Shreya Kalra accused Ram Kapoor of crossing her personal boundaries during the reality show, the actor's wife, Gautami Kapoor, has come out in his defence. In a video shared on Instagram, Gautami urged viewers not to judge Ram based on edited episodes, saying that the growing online criticism had begun to affect their family. Her response comes as the controversy surrounding the actor's behaviour on the show continues to spark debate on social media.