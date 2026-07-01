Lock Upp 2: Ram Kapoor Gets Into Sharp Argument With Farah Khan: 'Evict Me If You Have A Problem

Ram Kapoor clashed with host Farah Khan on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa after she criticised his lack of initiative.
Farah compared Ram to a background actor and warned him about not changing.
Co-contestant Shivangi Joshi revealed on the show that she has changed as a person, moved on, and is currently engaged.
Actor Ram Kapoor had a heated argument with host Farah Khan on the latest episode of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa after she criticised his gameplay. Kapoor disagreed with her feedback and refused to change his behaviour.
Kapoor has been in the news for his controversial remarks on the reality show. Recently, his comment on infidelity sparked backlash on social media.
Ram Kapoor's heated clash with Farah Khan
Farah filed charge sheets against five contestants facing eviction. She gave critical feedback to Madhuri Grover, Shivangi Joshi, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Riyaz Aly and Kapoor. While other participants accepted the host's assessment, Kapoor disagreed with the remark.
The filmmaker questioned the actor's lack of initiative. "Ram, every show you do, you are playing the lead, and here you have become a background actor. It is not funny; you are one of the biggest names in this show," Khan said. Kapoor quickly dismissed, saying, "I am the way I am. It’s funny for me, problem hai toh nikal do [evict me if you have a problem], I am not going to change."
Farah further argued, "What are you doing? Lecturing people, you are not like this. You know what happens to people who don’t change? They become dinosaurs."
"Then I will become a dinosaur," Kapoor replied. Khan added, "Not only as a host but as your friend and a well-wisher, I am telling you this..." Kapoor quickly snapped and added, "I am me. I am this. That’s it."
Farah concluded, "His charges should have been different, should have been called stubborn a**," Khan said. Reacting to this, Kapoor loudly yelled, "Yeah".
Shivangi Joshi confirms engagement
In the same episode, co-contestant Shivangi Joshi revealed her relationship status, announcing she is engaged. The actress was rumoured to be dating actor Kushal Tandon last year. But they broke up.
"There was a phase in my life until 2 years back when I enjoyed everything. But then something happened, and things changed. You can understand what I am talking about. The things that I used to like and love were gone. I have changed as a person," Joshi said.
She said she has moved on and is a changed person now. The actress wants to get married.