Ram Kapoor Opens Up About Childhood Molestation, Leaves Farah Khan And Housemates Emotional

Ram Kapoor revealed he was molested at 13 while studying in boarding school.
Emotional Lock Upp confession left Farah Khan and contestants visibly moved to tears.
He said an apology and healing helped him gradually overcome childhood trauma.
Ram Kapoor shared one of the most difficult experiences of his life during the latest episode of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. While trying to avoid eviction, the actor revealed that he had been molested at the age of 13 while studying at a boarding school. His emotional account left host Farah Khan and several contestants visibly moved.
Ram Kapoor recalls the traumatic incident
The actor revealed that the incident happened when he was in Class 8. It was shared by Ram that an older student touched him inappropriately while they were sitting in the dormitory with other children present. He said he froze because he did not know how to react and only managed to tell the student much later that he felt uncomfortable.
Ram added that the incident deeply affected him and that he became withdrawn and traumatised afterwards. According to him, the student apologised a few weeks later and repeatedly expressed remorse, eventually helping him process what had happened.
Farah Khan and contestants break down
Ram also revealed that only his wife, Gautami Kapoor, knew about the incident before he spoke about it publicly. He explained that revisiting the memory still brought back painful emotions but said the experience had shaped his outlook on empathy and understanding.
Following his confession, Farah Khan became emotional and hugged the actor, expressing sorrow over what he had endured. Fellow contestants Sufi Motiwala, Harshad Chopda and Dheeraj Dhoopar were also seen in tears, while Riteish Deshmukh praised Ram's courage and said he had learnt something from his honesty.
The emotional moment unfolded during the latest week of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, which also saw Sunita Ahuja exit the show due to health concerns and Riyaz eliminated following audience voting.