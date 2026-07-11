Why Hema Malini Is No Longer Working In Films

Hema Malini revealed she finds it highly challenging to adjust to modern filmmaking practices.
The veteran actor described the 1970s and 1980s as the golden period of Indian cinema.
Her last big-screen appearance was in the 2020 romantic drama Shimla Mirchi, directed by Ramesh Sippy.
Veteran actress Hema Malini, 77, completed 60 glorious years in Indian cinema. The milestone was celebrated at Mumbai’s iconic Shanmukhananda Hall on Friday, July 10, 2026. Several prominent figures from the film fraternity came under one roof for Hema Malini – Live in Concert, to celebrate the Dream Girl’s Diamond Jubilee. The event turned emotional with a posthumous tribute to Hema's late husband and co-star, Dharmendra.
Hema Malini is no longer seen in films. The actress said she finds it difficult to adjust to modern filmmaking practices.
Why doesn't Hema Malini work in films?
In an interview with Zoom, Hema Malini said, "Filmmaking today is completely different. Many people ask me why I am not working now, but it is very difficult for me to adjust to the way films are made today."
Malini was one of the top actresses of Indian cinema across the 1970s and 1980s. Seeta Aur Geeta (1972), Sholay (1975), Pratiggya (1975), Dream Girl (1977), Trishul (1978), Satte Pe Satta (1982), and Baghban (2003), among others, are her notable works.
Her last appearance was in the 2020 romantic drama Shimla Mirchi, directed by Ramesh Sippy. It also starred Rajkummar Rao and Rakul Preet Singh.
Hema Malini on her career
Opening up about the best phase of her career, she said, "It was a completely different era. I would say it was the golden period of the film industry, and I was lucky enough and fortunate to be a part of that journey."
She starred in nearly 200 films. She made her acting debut in 1963 with the Tamil film Idhu Sathiyam, but her leading role came in Sapno Ka Saudagar (1968).
"So many beautiful films were made during that time, especially women-oriented films. I was fortunate to get roles like Seeta Aur Geeta, and even my first film, Sapno Ka Saudagar, Khushboo and many others," she added.
She was cast in multiple projects. Malini also said that there were five or six hit songs per film during those decades.
Hema Malini's shift to politics
Malini entered politics with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). She was nominated to the Rajya Sabha in 2003.
She won the Lok Sabha election from the Mathura constituency in Uttar Pradesh in 2014 and remained in power in 2019. She was re-elected in 2024.