Tamannaah Bhatia Opens Up About Patriarchal Gaze In South Cinema: 'Not Very Complimentary'

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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Tamannaah Bhatia has opened up about the patriarchal gaze in South Indian cinema and the uncomfortable reality of women in South films.

Tamannaah Bhatia
Tamannaah Bhatia criticises patriarchal gaze in South Indian cinema Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  • Tamannaah Bhatia called the South Indian film industry's gaze patriarchal and restrictive for female actors.

  • The actress also said that South cinema demands female stars to excel in both glamour and performance-driven roles.

  • Bhatia also highlighted that the Hindi film industry offers flexibility to choose between artistic and commercial roles.

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the most successful actors in the Indian film industry, working in both Hindi and South film industries. In a recent interview, she reflected on her two-decade-long career. The Baahubali star has opened up about the patriarchal gaze in South Indian cinema, the differences between Hindi and South cinema, and more.

Tamannaah Bhatia on specific gaze in South film industry

In an interview with Forbes India, Tamannaah said, "When I entered the South industry, I understood why people might call it many names. Like it's a very specific gaze. It's a patriarchal sort of vibe or it's a gaze that's not very complimentary."

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Demands to excel in both glamour and performance-driven roles

South cinema demands female stars to excel at both performance-driven roles and glamorous commercial elements for career longevity.

"In the Hindi film industry, there are two kinds of actors. Those who have a little more artistic take on things, are better off playing certain kinds of characters. They might not certainly do a glamorous song and dance. The Hindi film industry actually gives you the opportunity to do either/or, and the ones who do both inevitably become superstars," Bhatia said.

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She also said that commercial South Indian cinema is far less flexible.

"The south needed to have that star quality to be able to pull that off, so I personally feel like that cinema is as or more restrictive in that sense. I am talking about when you sort of want to make it from a commercial standpoint," she added.

Bhatia on item songs

Defending dance numbers, she said he prefers "party songs" rather than calling them "item songs."

Citing examples of Kareena Kapoor's performance in "Chammak Challo" and Katrina Kaif's appearance in "Sheila Ki Jawani", Bhatia said these songs are a huge success and has become cultural phenomena even though the films underperformed.

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Tamannaah Bhatia's upcoming projects

The actress will be seen with Sidharth Malhotra in Vvan. She will also headline Ragini 3.

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