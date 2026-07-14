ENHYPEN Reveals THE SIN: BLISS Comeback Plans With An Unexpected Promotional Twist

ENHYPEN THE SIN: BLISS continues the group's expanding dark fantasy storyline with fresh twists.
New comeback rollout includes post-release trailers and a delayed music video for fans.
ENHYPEN launches Vampire Now while the eighth mini-album arrives on August 21.
ENHYPEN THE SIN: BLISS is officially on its way, and the K-pop group is taking a different approach with its latest comeback. Rather than following a familiar promotional pattern, the group has revealed a fresh rollout strategy alongside a deeper expansion of its signature dark fantasy universe. The upcoming mini-album continues the story introduced in THE SIN, while promising fans a more immersive experience through new content and storytelling.
ENHYPEN expands THE SIN: BLISS universe with new promotional strategy
The comeback marks the second chapter of ENHYPEN's THE SIN series. While the previous album followed two lovers who defied taboos and escaped together, the new record explores what awaits them after that decision, continuing the narrative built around the contrasting ideas of sin and blessing.
The group is also changing how it unveils comeback content. Unlike previous releases, the official music video will arrive a day after the album instead of premiering alongside it. Fans will also receive two additional pieces of content titled Trailer Vol. 2, which will be released after the comeback rather than beforehand, offering a different way to experience the story.
ENHYPEN introduces Vampire Now ahead of comeback
To further immerse fans in the album's concept, ENHYPEN has launched Vampire Now, a dedicated website featuring fictional news reports from a vampire society. The platform expands the group's cinematic universe and strengthens the supernatural themes that have become central to its music and visuals.
In a statement, the group's agency said that THE SIN: BLISS portrays "the new changes awaiting the runaway lovers" while further expanding the series' dark fantasy narrative. It was also stated that additional content had been prepared so ENGENEs could fully immerse themselves in the experience.
Meanwhile, ENHYPEN is continuing its BLOOD SAGA world tour and is scheduled to reunite with fans in Busan before the group's eighth mini album, THE SIN: BLISS, is released on August 21 at 1 pm KST. Pre-orders for the album opened on July 13.