Stray Kids Governors Ball Performance Draws 45,000 Fans, Cements Global Dominance

Stray Kids performed before approximately 45,000 fans at Governors Ball.
Live-band arrangements and Korean-inspired visuals elevated the headline performance.
The group will next headline major festivals across Europe and Latin America.
The Stray Kids Governors Ball performance proved why the group has become one of the most sought-after festival acts in the world. Headlining one of New York's biggest music festivals, the eight-member group brought the sold-out event's second day to a thrilling close with a performance that blended powerful vocals, intricate choreography and large-scale stage production. Their appearance further strengthened their growing reputation on the global festival circuit.
Stray Kids turn Governors Ball into a massive sing-along
Taking the main stage at Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Stray Kids performed before an audience of approximately 45,000 fans. The group shared the prestigious lineup with international stars including Jennie, Lorde, A$AP Rocky, Baby Keem and Kali Uchis.
The performance opened with a dramatic anthem before moving into fan favourites such as "TOPLINE", "S-Class", "Bounce Back", "MANIAC", "DOMINO," and "Thunderous". The crowd responded with loud singalongs throughout the set.
Spectacular stage production elevates performance
One of the standout aspects of the show was its visual presentation. Stray Kids incorporated elements inspired by Korean traditional aesthetics during performances of "MOUNTAINS", "Walkin On Water" and "God's Menu", adding a distinctive cultural touch to the festival stage.
The energy continued with rock-inspired versions of "Chk Chk Boom", "ITEM", "LALALALA" and "Social Path". EDM-driven arrangements of "Side Effects", "Do It" and "CEREMONY" transformed the venue into a festival-wide celebration.
Backed by a live band, the group showcased its trademark intensity before closing the night with "Blind Spot" and "MIROH".
What's next for Stray Kids?
The Governors Ball appearance is only one stop in a packed festival calendar. The group is already scheduled to headline major international events including Lollapalooza Paris, BST Hyde Park, I-Days and Lollapalooza Chicago.
Later this year, Stray Kids will also headline Rock in Rio and launch their new STRAYCITY festival series across Latin America, with planned stops in Bogotá, Buenos Aires and Mexico City.