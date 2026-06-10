New K-Drama Releases This Week: My Royal Nemesis, Doctor on the Edge And More Await

This week’s K-drama line-up offers a strong mix of romance, mystery, comedy and emotional storytelling.
Several fan-favourite series return with important new chapters, while one beloved drama reaches its conclusion.
Whether you prefer heartwarming relationships or high-stakes intrigue, there is plenty worth adding to your watchlist.
The new K-drama releases this week prove that you do not need a slate of fresh premieres to keep your watchlist busy. Several fan-favourite series are returning with pivotal episodes, major twists and emotional milestones. Whether you enjoy fantasy romances, revenge thrillers, family dramas or feel-good stories, the Korean dramas streaming this week offer a little bit of everything across Netflix, Disney+, Viki and Prime Video.
Korean Dramas Streaming This Week:
1. Doctor on the Edge
Where to Watch: Disney+
New Episodes: June 8 and June 9
Lee Jae Wook's comeback drama continues to blend romance and community-driven storytelling. As a reluctant public health doctor adapts to life on a remote island, his growing connection with a nurse carrying secrets of her own remains at the centre of the series. The show's gentle pace and heartfelt village stories have made it one of the season's warmest watches.
2. The Legend of Kitchen Soldier
Where to Watch: Viki
New Episodes: June 8 and June 9
Military life meets fantasy comedy in this quirky series led by Park Ji Hoon. Armed with a mysterious quest system, an army cook continues his unlikely rise while solving problems around the base. Equal parts funny and inspiring, the drama remains one of the most original ongoing K-dramas this month.
3. Pearl in Red
Where to Watch: Viki
New Episodes: June 8-11
Revenge takes centre stage as two women unite against a powerful chaebol family responsible for destroying their lives. With betrayals, hidden secrets and shifting loyalties, the long-running thriller continues to raise the stakes.
4. Our Happy Days
Where to Watch: KBS
New Episodes: June 8-12
This family romance continues to explore love, ambition and generational relationships through a colourful cast of characters. Its blend of humour and heartfelt moments has helped it maintain a loyal audience.
5. First Man
Where to Watch: MBC
New Episodes: June 8-12
Twin sisters separated at birth remain locked in a web of secrets, romance and revenge. The contrast between their vastly different lives continues to drive the drama towards increasingly emotional confrontations.
6. My Royal Nemesis
Where to Watch: Netflix
New Episodes: June 12 and June 13
Lim Ji Yeon and Heo Nam Jun's fantasy rom-com remains one of the most talked-about Korean dramas currently streaming. The clash between a Joseon-era villainess trapped in a modern actress's body and a ruthless chaebol heir continues to generate sparks, humour and unexpected emotional depth.
7. Recipe for Love
Where to Watch: Channel K / Amazon Prime Video
New Episodes: June 13 and June 14
Childhood friends turned lovers continue fighting against decades of family rivalry in this heartfelt romance. As the story moves closer to its endgame, viewers can expect emotional decisions, reconciliation and plenty of romantic tension.