New K-Drama Releases This Week: My Royal Nemesis, Doctor on the Edge And More Await

From the growing romance of My Royal Nemesis to the emotional pull of Doctor on the Edge, Korean dramas across Netflix, Viki and Prime Video continue to build momentum.

Aishani Biswas
Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
Published at:
New K-Drama Releases This Week: My Royal Nemesis And More Photo: IMDb
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • This week’s K-drama line-up offers a strong mix of romance, mystery, comedy and emotional storytelling.

  • Several fan-favourite series return with important new chapters, while one beloved drama reaches its conclusion.

  • Whether you prefer heartwarming relationships or high-stakes intrigue, there is plenty worth adding to your watchlist.

The new K-drama releases this week prove that you do not need a slate of fresh premieres to keep your watchlist busy. Several fan-favourite series are returning with pivotal episodes, major twists and emotional milestones. Whether you enjoy fantasy romances, revenge thrillers, family dramas or feel-good stories, the Korean dramas streaming this week offer a little bit of everything across Netflix, Disney+, Viki and Prime Video.

Korean Dramas Streaming This Week:

1. Doctor on the Edge

Where to Watch: Disney+

New Episodes: June 8 and June 9

Lee Jae Wook's comeback drama continues to blend romance and community-driven storytelling. As a reluctant public health doctor adapts to life on a remote island, his growing connection with a nurse carrying secrets of her own remains at the centre of the series. The show's gentle pace and heartfelt village stories have made it one of the season's warmest watches.

2. The Legend of Kitchen Soldier

Where to Watch: Viki

New Episodes: June 8 and June 9

Military life meets fantasy comedy in this quirky series led by Park Ji Hoon. Armed with a mysterious quest system, an army cook continues his unlikely rise while solving problems around the base. Equal parts funny and inspiring, the drama remains one of the most original ongoing K-dramas this month.

New K-Drama Releases This Week - IMDb
New K-Drama Releases This Week: Doctor On The Edge, The Lie We Lived In Lead The Way

BY Aishani Biswas

3. Pearl in Red

Where to Watch: Viki

New Episodes: June 8-11

Revenge takes centre stage as two women unite against a powerful chaebol family responsible for destroying their lives. With betrayals, hidden secrets and shifting loyalties, the long-running thriller continues to raise the stakes.

4. Our Happy Days

Where to Watch: KBS

New Episodes: June 8-12

This family romance continues to explore love, ambition and generational relationships through a colourful cast of characters. Its blend of humour and heartfelt moments has helped it maintain a loyal audience.

5. First Man

Where to Watch: MBC

New Episodes: June 8-12

Twin sisters separated at birth remain locked in a web of secrets, romance and revenge. The contrast between their vastly different lives continues to drive the drama towards increasingly emotional confrontations.

6. My Royal Nemesis

Where to Watch: Netflix

New Episodes: June 12 and June 13

Lim Ji Yeon and Heo Nam Jun's fantasy rom-com remains one of the most talked-about Korean dramas currently streaming. The clash between a Joseon-era villainess trapped in a modern actress's body and a ruthless chaebol heir continues to generate sparks, humour and unexpected emotional depth.

K-Drama Releases This Week: Sold Out on You, Gold Land & More - IMDb
K-Drama Releases This Week: Sold Out On You, Gold Land And My Royal Nemesis Bring Fresh Twists

BY Aishani Biswas

7. Recipe for Love

Where to Watch: Channel K / Amazon Prime Video

New Episodes: June 13 and June 14

Childhood friends turned lovers continue fighting against decades of family rivalry in this heartfelt romance. As the story moves closer to its endgame, viewers can expect emotional decisions, reconciliation and plenty of romantic tension.

Tags

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories