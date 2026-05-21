K-Drama Releases This Week: Sold Out On You, Gold Land And My Royal Nemesis Bring Fresh Twists

5 new K-drama releases this week balance romance, thrillers and family drama well.
Gold Land and My Royal Nemesis continue building strong viewer curiosity and momentum.
Netflix and Disney+ dominate this week’s Korean OTT watchlist with varied storytelling.
If your watchlist has started feeling repetitive, new K-drama releases this week may offer the reset you need. The May 18–24 slate brings romance, crime thrillers, fantasy and family drama across major OTT platforms. While some series continue building momentum, others are moving toward emotional finales, making this one of the more varied weeks for Korean drama fans.
The strongest part of this week’s line-up is its tonal range. One show dives into greed and crime at an airport, another embraces chaotic romance, while others explore healing, rivalry and second chances.
K-Drama Releases This Week:
1. Gold Land
Where to Watch: Disney+
Release Date: Episodes 7–8 on May 20
Park Bo Young returns to the K-drama space with a crime thriller that mixes temptation with danger. Gold Land follows an airport security officer whose accidental discovery of gold bars drags her into a dangerous smuggling network. What makes the story compelling is not only the external threat but also the gradual pull of greed on its protagonist.
2. Sold Out on You
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: Episode 9 on May 20 and Episode 10 on May 21
Romance meets exhaustion in this warm yet chaotic office rom-com. A hardworking farmer balancing multiple careers unexpectedly crosses paths with a sleep-deprived television shopping host. Their chemistry develops through sleepless nights and shared vulnerability, while a wealthy heir adds emotional complications to an already tangled equation.
3. My Royal Nemesis
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: Episode 5 on May 22 and Episode 6 on May 23
Fantasy romance continues to dominate K-drama conversations and My Royal Nemesis leans fully into that appeal. A Joseon-era villainess wakes up inside the body of a struggling modern actress and soon clashes with an emotionally guarded chaebol heir. The result is a playful love-hate dynamic built around identity, reinvention and unexpected attraction.
4. Fifties Professionals
Where to Watch: Viki
Release Date: May 22
Action and middle-aged chaos collide in Fifties Professionals. Three highly skilled men, exiled to a remote island for years, are forced back into action when buried secrets begin resurfacing. The series appears to balance humour with regret, creating a story that feels both adventurous and oddly heartfelt.
5. Recipe for Love
Where to Watch: KBS
Release Date: Episode 33 on May 23 and Episode 34 on May 24
Family feuds and romance remain timeless ingredients in Korean drama storytelling and Recipe for Love embraces both. Childhood friends reconnect as adults only to discover that decades of family rivalry stand directly in their way. The drama promises warmth, emotional friction and a familiar but comforting love story.
This week’s K-drama calendar feels particularly balanced. Gold Land caters to viewers craving darker storytelling and moral tension, while Sold Out on You offers emotional comfort through romance and humour. Meanwhile, My Royal Nemesis continues to build momentum with its fantasy setup and charismatic central pairing.
For those who prefer lighter viewing, Fifties Professionals and Recipe for Love bring comedy and heart without sacrificing emotional stakes. Whether you follow weekly episode drops or save dramas for weekend binges, this slate leaves room for both.