Sold Out On You Episode 9 Release Time In India: When And Where To Watch Online

Sold Out On You Episode 9 streams in India today at 5:30 PM IST.
Matthew Lee and Dam Ye Jin’s romance faces emotional complications through Episode 9.
The 12-episode Sold Out On You K-drama concludes with its finale on May 28.
Sold Out On You Episode 9 is set to arrive amid growing excitement around the romantic K-drama. With every episode, the series has steadily expanded its fanbase, drawing viewers into its emotional storytelling and relatable characters. Social media conversations surrounding the show continue to rise, with fans actively discussing plot twists and predicting what comes next.
The drama has connected strongly with audiences through its gentle pace and character-focused narrative. Rather than relying on exaggerated twists alone, Sold Out On You builds its appeal through emotional honesty and believable relationships.
Sold Out On You plot and cast keep viewers invested
At the centre of the story is Matthew Lee, a hardworking farmer balancing daily responsibilities, and Dam Ye Jin, a successful home shopping host struggling with insomnia. Their worlds could not be more different, making their early interactions awkward yet unexpectedly charming.
As their connection deepens, the drama explores companionship, healing and emotional vulnerability in a grounded way.
The story grows more layered with the arrival of Eric Seo, whose presence introduces tension and emotional uncertainty. Supporting actors also strengthen the narrative, with Go Doo-shim bringing emotional depth while Jo Woo-ri and Yoon Jae-chan add freshness to key moments.
Sold Out On You episode 9 release time and streaming details
For viewers wondering when the new episode drops, Sold Out On You Episode 9 will premiere today on SBS in South Korea and stream internationally through Netflix.
The series follows a 12-episode format, releasing new episodes every Wednesday and Thursday to maintain momentum and suspense. In India, Episode 9 becomes available to stream at 5:30 PM IST on May 20. The finale is currently scheduled to air on May 28.