Perfect Crown Episodes 11-12 Finale: IU, Byeon Woo-seok Face Their Biggest Twist Yet

Perfect Crown episodes 11 and 12 are set to bring palace betrayals, political chaos and emotional confrontations to a dramatic end.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
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Perfect Crown
Perfect Crown Episodes 11-12 Release Date, Finale Time and What to Expect Photo: X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Perfect Crown finale episodes promise shocking palace betrayals after dramatic bomb explosion cliffhanger.

  • IU and Byeon Woo-seok face emotional choices amid dangerous royal succession battle.

  • Episodes 11 and 12 release this weekend following ongoing Friday-Saturday broadcast schedule.

The Perfect Crown finale is finally here, and the stakes inside the royal palace have never been higher. With only two episodes left, fans are preparing for an emotional ending packed with betrayal, political warfare and unanswered questions surrounding Ian and Hui-Ju’s future. After weeks of scandals, fake marriages and palace conspiracies, the K-drama is heading toward its biggest turning point yet.

Perfect Crown finale spoilers hint at palace chaos

Episodes 9 and 10 completely changed the story’s direction. Ian publicly admitted that his marriage to Hui-Ju began as a contract arrangement, though his feelings eventually became genuine. At the same time, shocking truths surrounding the late king and a past poisoning attempt pushed the royal family deeper into crisis.

The situation escalated dramatically after King Yi-yun ordered Ian to inherit the throne. Just as the coronation appeared ready to move forward, an explosion near the palace left Ian unconscious and triggered rumours about his death.

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Now, Prime Minister Min Jeong-woo is expected to tighten his grip on power while Queen Dowager Yi-rang faces pressure from both political forces and her father’s influence.

IU and Byeon Woo-seok prepare for emotional ending

IU stars as Seong Hui-Ju, the business heiress who entered a fake marriage for survival but gradually found herself fighting to protect Ian for real. Byeon Woo-seok plays Grand Prince Ian, a reluctant royal figure pulled into dangerous palace politics.

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The final episodes are expected to focus heavily on uncovering who orchestrated the palace attack while testing Ian and Hui-Ju’s relationship one final time.

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BY Aishani Biswas

Perfect Crown episodes 11 and 12 will release on Friday and Saturday respectively at 9:40 PM KST, which is 6:10 PM IST. International viewers can stream the drama on Disney+, though the series still does not have an official Indian streaming platform.

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