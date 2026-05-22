Perfect Crown Controversy Deepens As MBC Removes Coronation Scene After Backlash

Perfect Crown controversy intensified after MBC removed Episode 11 coronation scene following mounting criticism.
Byeon Woo-seok and IU issued apologies amid historical distortion allegations and online backlash.
MBC confirmed edits across reruns, VOD and OTT services after viewers criticised royal inaccuracies.
Perfect Crown controversy has taken a sharper turn after MBC confirmed that it will completely remove a disputed coronation sequence from the drama following growing criticism over alleged historical inaccuracies. The decision comes after viewers questioned the portrayal of royal customs in Episode 11, triggering debate across Korean online communities and social media.
Perfect Crown Coronation Scene Removed After Backlash
The disputed scene featured Grand Prince I-an, played by Byeon Woo-seok, ascending the throne in the fictional constitutional monarchy setting of Perfect Crown. During the sequence, courtiers were shown shouting “cheonse” instead of the traditionally used “manse”, while the design and presentation of the royal crown also drew scrutiny.
The scene, which aired on the 15th, quickly became the centre of discussion among viewers and history-focused forums. Critics argued that even within a fictional monarchy, the drama appeared disconnected from established Joseon-era etiquette and ceremonial traditions.
IU And Byeon Woo-seok Address Perfect Crown Historical Controversy
Initially, the production team had planned to revise only the audio and subtitles for future broadcasts. However, as criticism intensified, MBC announced on the 22nd that the entire coronation scene would be removed from reruns, VOD and OTT platforms.
In an official statement, it was acknowledged by the production team that sufficient care had not been taken in examining how Joseon court etiquette evolved over time.
Lead actors IU and Byeon Woo-seok also issued handwritten apologies following the backlash. Director Park Joon-hwa later admitted in an interview that deep responsibility had been felt over the controversy.
Perfect Crown, set in an alternate 21st-century Korea ruled as a constitutional monarchy, follows the romance between commoner heiress Seong Hui-ju and Grand Prince I-an. The series had generated strong anticipation even before release due to Park’s involvement and the star pairing of IU and Byeon Woo-seok.