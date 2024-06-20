International

Hajj 2024: Pilgrims Tackle Extreme Heat Conditions At Saudi Arabia's Mecca | In Pics

A sea of pilgrims at the Grand Mosque during the annual Hajj in Saudi Arabia's Mecca have been struggling with extreme heat conditions, with over 600 pilgrims losing their lives to heat-related issues. Paramedics have been on alert, looking after the pilgrims suffering heat strokes and other related issues. Umbrellas, cold water sprays and tent camps have been the major factors providing relief to the pilgrims during Hajj 2024.