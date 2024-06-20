International

Hajj 2024: Pilgrims Tackle Extreme Heat Conditions At Saudi Arabia's Mecca | In Pics

A sea of pilgrims at the Grand Mosque during the annual Hajj in Saudi Arabia's Mecca have been struggling with extreme heat conditions, with over 600 pilgrims losing their lives to heat-related issues. Paramedics have been on alert, looking after the pilgrims suffering heat strokes and other related issues. Umbrellas, cold water sprays and tent camps have been the major factors providing relief to the pilgrims during Hajj 2024.

Saudi Arabia Hajj 2024 | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool

Muslim pilgrims circumambulate the Kaaba, the cubic building at the Grand Mosque, during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. Muslim pilgrims used the early morning hours Monday to perform the second day of the symbolic stoning of the devil, as noontime summer heat caused heatstroke among thousands wrapping up the Hajj pilgrimage.

1/9
Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool

Paramedics carry a muslim pilgrim for a medical check after he fell down due to a heat stroke at pillars, in Mina, near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

2/9
Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool

Paramedics carry a muslim pilgrim for a medical check after he fell down due to a heat stroke at pillars, in Mina, near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

3/9
Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool

Two muslim pilgrim women share umbrella to protect themself from sun near pillars in the symbolic stoning of the devil, the last rite of the annual hajj, in Mina, near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

4/9
Pilgrim receives cold water spray
Pilgrim receives cold water spray | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool

A pilgrim receives cold water spray after she cast stones at a pillar in the symbolic stoning of the devil, the last rite of the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mina, near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

5/9
Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool

A pilgrim receives cold water spray after he casts stones at a pillar in the symbolic stoning of the devil, the last rite of the annual Hajj pilgrimage, in Mina near the holly city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

6/9
Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool

A pilgrim receives cold water spray after he casts stones at a pillar in the symbolic stoning of the devil, the last rite of the annual Hajj pilgrimage, in Mina near the holly city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

7/9
Pilgrims use umbrellas to shield themselves from the sun
Pilgrims use umbrellas to shield themselves from the sun | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool

Muslim pilgrims use umbrellas to shield themselves from the sun as they arrive to cast stones at pillars in the symbolic stoning of the devil, the last rite of the annual hajj, in Mina, near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

8/9
Mina tent camp
Mina tent camp | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool

Tents for Muslim pilgrims fill the Mina tent camp as Muslim pilgrims arrive during the annual Hajj pilgrimage, near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

9/9
Tents for pilgrims in Mina
Tents for pilgrims in Mina | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool

Tents for Muslim pilgrims fill the Mina tent camp during the hajj, in Mina, near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. SC Notice To Govt, NTA On Pleas For Cancelling NEET-UG 2024
  2. Breaking News, June 20, LIVE: IIT-B Students Fined Over 'Derogatory' Play; Delhi Court Reserves Order On Kejriwal Bail Plea
  3. IIT-B Fines Some Students, Debars Some From Hostel Facilities Over Play 'Mocking' Ramayana Epic
  4. Patna HC Strikes Down Bihar Govt's Law Raising Reservation For Backward Castes To 65%
  5. 'Threat To Personal Security': Bengal Governor On Kolkata Police At Raj Bhavan, Says No Action From State Govt
Entertainment News
  1. Shahid Kapoor's Wife Mira Rajput Apologizes For Her Old Comment On Working Mothers: I Said Things I Don't Agree With Now
  2. Priyanka Chopra's New York Restaurant Sona To Shut Down Months After She Pulled Out
  3. Sunny Deol Teams Up With Telugu Filmmaker Gopichand Malineni For The 'Biggest Action Film Of The Country'
  4. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 6: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Crosses Rs 30 Crore Mark In India
  5. 'Kalki 2898 AD': Here's Everything That You Need To Know About This Prabhas-Deepika Padukone Starrer
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: WV Raman Reportedly In Fray With Gautam Gambhir For India Head Coach Post
  2. United States Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup Super Eights: Quinton De Kock Finds Form As SA Beat USA - In Pics
  3. Australia Vs Bangladesh Preview, T20 World Cup Super 8s: Spin Could Hold Sway In Antigua
  4. Copa America 2024 Live Streaming In Brazil: Where To Watch In BRA On TV And Online
  5. Euro 2024: SCO Draw 1-1 Against SUI - In Pics
World News
  1. Putin In Vietnam, Seeking To Strengthen Ties In Southeast Asia While Russia's Isolation Deepens
  2. Hajj 2024: Pilgrims Tackle Extreme Heat Conditions At Saudi Arabia's Mecca | In Pics
  3. Haiti Gang Violence: Over 5.5 Lakh Displaced As New Cabinet Tries To Restore Order In Strife-Torn Nation | Details
  4. Hajj 2024: Over 65 Indians Among 645 Deaths During Pilgrimage This Year, Most Fatalities Linked To Heat
  5. In 'Strongest-Ever Treaty', Russia And North Korea To Provide Each Other Immediate Military Aid In Event Of War
Latest Stories
  1. Priyanka Chopra's New York Restaurant Sona To Shut Down Months After She Pulled Out
  2. Patna HC Strikes Down Bihar Govt's Law Raising Reservation For Backward Castes To 65%
  3. Copa America 2024 Live Streaming In Brazil: Where To Watch In BRA On TV And Online
  4. Arrested NEET Candidate Confesses To Matching Of Leaked Question Paper With Actual Exam Paper
  5. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: WV Raman Reportedly In Fray With Gautam Gambhir For India Head Coach Post
  6. 'Kalki 2898 AD': Here's Everything That You Need To Know About This Prabhas-Deepika Padukone Starrer
  7. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 6: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Crosses Rs 30 Crore Mark In India
  8. Breaking News, June 20, LIVE: IIT-B Students Fined Over 'Derogatory' Play; Delhi Court Reserves Order On Kejriwal Bail Plea