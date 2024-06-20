Hajj 2024: Pilgrims Tackle Extreme Heat Conditions At Saudi Arabia's Mecca | In Pics

Muslim pilgrims circumambulate the Kaaba, the cubic building at the Grand Mosque, during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. Muslim pilgrims used the early morning hours Monday to perform the second day of the symbolic stoning of the devil, as noontime summer heat caused heatstroke among thousands wrapping up the Hajj pilgrimage.
Paramedics carry a muslim pilgrim for a medical check after he fell down due to a heat stroke at pillars, in Mina, near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia.
Two muslim pilgrim women share umbrella to protect themself from sun near pillars in the symbolic stoning of the devil, the last rite of the annual hajj, in Mina, near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia.
A pilgrim receives cold water spray after she cast stones at a pillar in the symbolic stoning of the devil, the last rite of the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mina, near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia.
A pilgrim receives cold water spray after he casts stones at a pillar in the symbolic stoning of the devil, the last rite of the annual Hajj pilgrimage, in Mina near the holly city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia.
Muslim pilgrims use umbrellas to shield themselves from the sun as they arrive to cast stones at pillars in the symbolic stoning of the devil, the last rite of the annual hajj, in Mina, near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia.
Tents for Muslim pilgrims fill the Mina tent camp as Muslim pilgrims arrive during the annual Hajj pilgrimage, near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia.
Tents for Muslim pilgrims fill the Mina tent camp during the hajj, in Mina, near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia.