Netanyahu Defends Gaza Offensive Amid Criticism at UN Security Council

The UN ambassadors criticised the plan during an emergency weekend session of the UN security council in New York.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: abhijay vaish
Updated on:
Updated on:
Gaza Strip occupation, Netanyahu , Full Military Occupation of Gaza
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Photo: AP
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended his plan to take control of Gaza city

  • UN officials warned that the move risked unleashing another “calamity” on the territory

  • Netanyahu claimed that the move would “free Hamas from Gaza” and also free the Israeli hostages

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended his plan to take control of Gaza city after UN officials warned that the move risked unleashing another “calamity” on the territory. Despite the condemnation, Netanyahu asserted it was the “best way” to end the war. 

The UN ambassadors criticised the plan during an emergency weekend session of the UN security council in New York. “If these plans are implemented, they will likely trigger another calamity in Gaza, reverberating across the region and causing further forced displacement, killings, and destruction,” said UN assistant secretary general, Miroslav Jenca, The Guardian reported. 

Following the remarks, Netanyahu held a press conference with foreign journalists in Jerusalem and supported the plan signed by the Israeli security cabinet calling it “the best way to end the war and the best way to end it speedily.” 

He claimed that the move would “free Hamas from Gaza” and also free the Israeli hostages. He said that the Israeli hostages are "the only ones being deliberately starved". 

Several nations have condemned Israel’s actions in Gaza with the UK, France and others warning the plan risked "violating international humanitarian law". China and Russia also criticised the situation and deemed it as unacceptable. 

Israel’s plans have also generated internal criticism with thousands of protestors taking to the streets of Israel to oppose the government’s plan, fearing that it puts the lives of hostages at risk, BBC reported.  

In his press conference, Netanyahu said the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) had been instructed to dismantle the "two remaining Hamas strongholds" in Gaza City and a central area around al-Mawasi.

His administration has also been criticised for triggering a humanitarian crisis in Gaza along with several Palestinians being killed seeking aid. The UN reported earlier this month that 1,373 Palestinians had been killed seeking food since late May, when GHF set up aid distribution sites.

Published At:
