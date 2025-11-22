RAF Unit Deployed At Sabarimala To Bolster Security For Mandala–Makaravilakku Season

A Rapid Action Force (RAF) contingent has been posted at the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa Temple as part of the security arrangements for the annual Mandala–Makaravilakku pilgrimage.
Personnel will be assigned across three shifts, with 32 officers on duty during each rotation.
The RAF will remain stationed at the hill shrine throughout the more than two-month Mandala–Makaravilakku season.
A Rapid Action Force (RAF) contingent has been posted at the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa Temple as part of the security arrangements for the annual Mandala–Makaravilakku pilgrimage.
The 140-member team, headed by Deputy Commander Bijuraj from Kollam, took charge at the Sannidhanam on Saturday. Drawn from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) base camp in Coimbatore, the unit will be deployed at both Sannidhanam and Marakkoottam, according to an official release.
Personnel will be assigned across three shifts, with 32 officers on duty during each rotation. Alongside the regular deployment, a 10-member Quick Response Team (QRT) will remain available round-the-clock to address any urgent situations, the statement added.
The RAF will remain stationed at the hill shrine throughout the more than two-month Mandala–Makaravilakku season. Their key duties involve maintaining security and managing the substantial influx of devotees.
All operations will be carried out “in close coordination with the state police,” Deputy Commander Bijuraj said.
With PTI inputs